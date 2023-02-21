Criminal charges filed against 2 teens, 1 adult in assault of Columbus school official

Criminal charges have been filed against three people after an alleged assault of a Columbus school official.

Following the Muscogee County School District Police Department’s investigation of last week’s incident at Jordan Vocational High School, Karen Williams, 37, was charged with battery of a school official, and a 16-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were charged with battery of a school employee, MCSD communications director Kimberly Wright told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Tuesday.

The alleged assault happened after an assistant principal at Jordan tried to break up a fight between two female students, Wright said in her reply to the L-E’s query.

“There is no other information available at this time,” Wright said.

The L-E asked Wright to explain why Williams was at the school and where the alleged assault occurred. This story will be updated with those answers when they are received.