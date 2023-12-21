Criminal charges filed against 2 men in fight in stands at Gillette that left Patriots fan dead

Criminal charges have been filed against two men in connection with an altercation in the stands at Gillette Stadium earlier this season that claimed the life of a New England Patriots fan, prosecutors said.

John D. Vieira, 59, and Justin A. Mitchell, 39, both of Warwick, Rhode Island, were charged by criminal complaint with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in the death of 53-year-old New Hampshire native Dale Mooney, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The complaints against Vieira and Mitchell allege that they “did assault and beat Dale Mooney” during a game against the Miami Dolphins in September.

In October, Foxboro Police Chief Michael A. Grace announced that his department planned to seek criminal charges against three Rhode Island, but as of Thursday, only Vieira and Mitchell were facing charges in Mooney’s death.

Mooney, a married father of two who lived in Newmarket, was attending New England’s Sunday night game on Sept. 17 when he passed away.

Mooney suffered an “apparent medical event” in the stadium’s 308/309 section during the fourth quarter of the game around 11 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

A subsequent autopsy that was conducted “didn’t suggest a fatal traumatic injury,” but also failed to identify a cause of death, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

“The final cause and manner of the death of Dale Mooney, 53, of New Hampshire, remain undetermined pending further testing by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” authorities said.

Mooney’s wife, Lisa, told Boston 25 News that her husband was a lifelong fan of the Patriots who had been a season ticket holder for 30 years. She also described him as a “good dad” to their two adult sons.

Troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Foxboro police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW