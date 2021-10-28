Former New York Gov. Cuomo facing criminal charges for alleged groping of staffer

ALBANY — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor sex offense related to allegations that he groped a staffer at the Executive Mansion in Albany last year.

The complaint, filed by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, accuses the governor of reaching under the blouse of a woman and grabbing her left breast on Dec. 7 of last year.

Investigator Amy Kowalski wrote that Cuomo “knowingly and intentionally” committing the crime of forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor.

“Andrew M. Cuomo did intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim and onto her intimate body part,” the complaint reads.

Complicating matters, the Albany Times Union reported that Cuomo’s accuser had not yet consented to pressing charges and the summons was erroneously filed in error after investigators met with court officials about the process.

Brittany Commisso accused the ex-governor of groping her at the Executive Mansion in Albany late last year and filed a criminal complaint against him in August following the release of a damning report from Attorney General Letitia James’ office detailing multiple sexual harassment allegations against the 63-year-old Democrat.

Cuomo resigned days later.

He has forcefully denied the claims against him and his lawyers have sought to contest Commisso’s account, arguing that dates in the attorney general’s report don’t add up and that pictures show the executive assistant welcomed and even initiated physical contact with Cuomo.

“I would never on my own get up and initiate a hug with the governor,” Commisso said in an August interview with “CBS This Morning.”

Commisso alleges that Cuomo groped her and grabbed her breast while the two were alone in his office at the Executive Mansion last year.