Criminal charges filed in Albany against former New York Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, New York — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor for a sex-crime-related offense related to allegations he groped a staffer last year.

A spokesman for the state Office of Court Administration confirmed that a complaint against Cuomo “has been filed in Albany City Court.”

“As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly,” spokesman Lucian Chalfen said.

Complicating matters, the Albany Times Union reported that the summons was filed in error after officers with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office met with court officials about the process, but Cuomo’s accuser had not yet consented to pressing charges.

Brittany Commisso accused the ex-governor of groping her at the Executive Mansion in Albany late last year and filed a criminal complaint against him in August following the release of a damning report from Attorney General James’ office detailing multiple sexual harassment allegations against the 63-year-old Democrat.

Cuomo resigned days later.

He has forcefully denied the claims against him and his lawyers have sought to contest Commisso’s account, arguing that dates in the attorney general report don’t add up and that pictures show the executive assistant welcomed and even initiated physical contact with the former elected official.

“I would never on my own get up and initiate a hug with the governor,” Commisso said in an August interview with “CBS This Morning.”

Commisso alleges that Cuomo groped her and grabbed her breast while the two were alone in his office at the Executive Mansion last year.

_____