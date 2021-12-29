Criminal charges filed in altercation that sent Muscogee County student to hospital

Criminal charges have been filed against a Muscogee County School District student involved in a Dec. 16 altercation that happened while changing classes.

The Columbus Police Department didn’t release the student’s name because the person arrested is younger than 18 and is charged as a juvenile.

The charges stemming from the hallway incident at Baker Middle School are aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a weapon on school property.

According to CPD’s report and MCSD’s previously released information about the incident, the victim is a 14-year-old girl, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of a severe laceration. The location of the injury hasn’t been disclosed. She was released from the hospital later that day.

Police don’t consider the charges in this case to be hate crimes, but whether they are gang-related is undetermined, according to the CPD report.

No narrative about the incident has been released, but items listed in the CPD report as property related to the case are scissors, the victim’s clothing and the suspect’s clothing.