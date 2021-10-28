Criminal charges filed in connection with alleged sexual abuse in Chicago Park District lifeguard unit: sources

A 32-year-old man is expected in court Thursday on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl whom he supervised at work, according to Chicago police and court records.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the charge is connected to the alleged sexual abuse of the minor who worked in the Chicago Park District lifeguard program.

Mauricio Ramirez, of the 6400 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue, faces one count of criminal sexual assault, Cook County court records show.

The Park District has come under heavy scrutiny after WBEZ-91.5 FM earlier this year exposed wide-ranging claims of sexual misconduct among pool and beach employees. The Park District in August said it had disciplined more than 40 employees connected to the Beaches and Pools unit, including nine workers tied to an investigation of sexual misconduct and abuse in the unit.

