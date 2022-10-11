Criminal charges filed following threat to Superior child care center

Oct. 10—SUPERIOR — A Duluth man who allegedly made threats to enter New Horizons Children's Center while armed to retrieve his child made an initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct. 7.

Brandon Anthony Cole-Breezee, 33, is charged with domestic stalking with use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm by an outstate felon; domestic terrorist threats; domestic disorderly conduct; and criminal damage to property, all as a repeater.

A cash bond of $25,000 was ordered for Cole-Breezee, who remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail on Monday, Oct. 10. He was ordered to have no contact with the victims or the child care center, and not to possess any firearms.

At about 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, a woman approached officers walking into the Superior police station to report she received concerning messages from the father of her child, Cole-Breezee. The messages allegedly included a photograph of a rifle being held while sitting inside an unknown residence, and a message indicating he was going to the day care center to get their child.

Cole-Breezee also allegedly said he would engage responding officers in a gun fight if they intervened.

"I don't want no pain towards you, but if the police is there, I'm killing everybody," Cole-Breezee reportedly told the woman.

At one point, he started a 10-minute countdown, according to the criminal complaint. If the woman didn't arrive within that time, he threatened to go into the day care center.

Plainclothes Superior police officers and Douglas County sheriff's deputies immediately responded and secured the day care and surrounding area, while uniformed officers formed a perimeter and began searching for the man.

Nearby Great Lakes Elementary was notified, and a Superior school resource officer assisted in securing the school. School district officials decided to take security measures at Northern Lights Elementary and Superior High School as well.

The schools were placed in an administrative hold around 1 p.m. after the police department alerted officials of the situation, District Administrator Amy Starzecki said in an email to families.

"I want to be clear that there was no danger inside any of the schools," Starzecki wrote.

During an administrative hold, the perimeter of the school buildings are locked and all students and staff members must remain inside the building, she said.

Officers received information Cole-Breezee was possibly walking on a trail near the day care center. At about 1:58 p.m., Sgt. Jeff Harriman with the police department observed Cole-Breezee walk out from the thick brush to the west of the walking path near North 21st Street and the child care center and commanded him to get on the ground with his hands over his head.

Cole-Breezee was cooperative until officers attempted to search him, at which time he began screaming, yelling and thrashing, hitting his head against the paved trail, according to the criminal complaint. He also reportedly slammed his head against the squad car a number of times, causing a dent the size of a dinner plate, and was transported via ambulance.

Cole-Breezee did not have a gun in his possession. The gun in the photograph was later located in a Superior residence.

Superior High School Principal Aaron Fezzey posted on Facebook that the hold was lifted around 2:10 p.m. after the Superior Police Department advised him that the unsafe situation had been addressed.

Cole-Breezee was convicted of felony robbery in Illinois in 2008 and convicted of terroristic threats in St. Louis County in 2019, according to the criminal complaint. He was discharged from probation in the St. Louis County case two days before his arrest in Superior. His next court appearance was set for Wednesday, Oct. 12.