Criminal charges filed over brawl in Arrowhead Stadium, Jackson County Sheriff says

Criminal charges have been filed against several people over a brawl that spilled out among football fans in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday during the Chiefs game against the San Diego Chargers, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said Thursday.

A video of the fight garnered more than 32,000 views on YouTube by Thursday afternoon. It shows fists being thrown between a handful of fans wearing jerseys. One man is beaten until he appears to lose consciousness.

Four were arrested, two at the scene of the fight on Sunday, and additional warrants are being issued for others involved, Forte said. Crimes allegedly committed by the group included disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and providing false information to law enforcement, Forte said.

Some of those involved in the fight did not wish to press assault charges, Forte said, and were instead cited for disorderly conduct. He called the events Sunday “an isolated incident” and said the primary parties were identified and addressed appropriately.