Criminal charges may not be possible in Melissa Highsmith abduction, Fort Worth police say

Amy McDaniel
·2 min read

Fort Worth police say it might not be possible to charge anyone in the disappearance of Melissa Highsmith, whose family believes they have found her close to home 51 years after she was kidnapped.

The family announced on Sunday that DNA testing and the help of an amateur genealogist led them to a Fort Worth woman who went by Melanie and they were reunited with her over the weekend.

Melissa Highsmith was 22 months old when her mother reported she was abducted by a babysitter in 1971. She has lived in Fort Worth most of her life and never knew she had been kidnapped, the family wrote in posts on a Facebook page called “WE FOUND MELISSA!!!”

The Vanished Podcast, which interviewed the family for a two-episode series that aired this month, connected them with Lisa Jo Schiele, who helped the family interpret DNA results from genealogy website 23andme, according to a post on the podcast’s Facebook page.

In a statement Monday, the Fort Worth Police Department said it’s “overjoyed to hear about how the Highsmiths’ use of 23andme led them to Melissa. The Fort Worth Police Department will be conducting official DNA testing to confirm Melissa’s identity, and the department will provide an update once the official results have come in.

“The FWPD Major Case Unit will be working with the Highsmith family to continue the investigation into Melissa’s disappearance,” the police department said. “Even though the criminal statute of limitations expired 20 years after Melissa’s 18th birthday, the Fort Worth Police Department is committed to completing this investigation to uncover all of the available information concerning Melissa’s abduction that occurred 51 years ago.”

Generally, under Texas state law the statute of limitations on a kidnapping charge is five years. The statute of limitations that expires 20 years after a victim’s 18th birthday is for a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

Melanie, who said she plans on changing her name back to Melissa, told WFAA-TV that she had thought the woman who raised her was her mother and that she didn’t have a happy childhood.

“I didn’t feel loved as a child,” she told WFAA. “It was abusive, and I ran away at 15 years old. I went to the streets. I did what I had to do to get by ... I worked the streets.”

The family wrote in a Facebook post that they had conducted “further official and legal DNA testing” and were “waiting for official confirmation for the naysayers in this world.”

A Texas Department of Public Safety missing person bulletin for Melissa Highsmith, who was kidnapped as a toddler in 1971 and found in November 2022 in Fort Worth, according to her family.
A Texas Department of Public Safety missing person bulletin for Melissa Highsmith, who was kidnapped as a toddler in 1971 and found in November 2022 in Fort Worth, according to her family.

Recommended Stories

  • Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state

    Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday. The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US.

  • A Biden administration official is on leave after they were charged with stealing a Vera Bradley suitcase worth over $2,000 from a Minnesota airport

    Sam Brinton, who faces a felony charge, initially told cops they didn't take the bag, but later backtracked and said they "got nervous," police said.

  • Connecticut woman sentenced to year in jail for voyeurism

    A wealthy Connecticut woman whose criminal case file was sealed from public view was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail for secretly recording three people, including a minor, in a manner involving sexual desire. Hadley Palmer, 54, of Greenwich, was led out of the state courtroom in Stamford in handcuffs by judicial marshals. Judge John Blawie, who sealed Palmer's case file earlier this year over objections by the The Associated Press, ordered that the file remain sealed Tuesday, keeping the specifics of the charges included in an arrest warrant shielded from public view.

  • Gabby Petito’s Parents Score 2nd Legal Victory Against Brian Laundrie’s Family

    The legal hits just keep on coming for Chris and Roberta Laundrie. Brian Laundrie’s parents just lost another legal request ahead of their trial with Gabby Petito’s parents. According to WATE.com, Judge Hunter W. Carroll denied the Laundrie’s motion to limit the scope of their depositions in the lawsuit filed by Joe Petito and Nichole […]

  • At Trump Org. fraud trial, defense rests and deflects blame

    The defense rested Monday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial after a contentious day in court, putting the case involving former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire on track for deliberations next week. Trump Organization lawyers contend that Manhattan prosecutors are seeking to punish the company for longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg’s scheme to avoid personal income taxes on company-paid perks such as an apartment and luxury cars. The defense insists that neither Trump nor the Trump family knew about Weisselberg’s 15-year scheme as it was happening and that the company didn't benefit from his actions.

  • Miami-Dade police issue statement regarding Odell Beckham Jr. airport incident

    Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. created a stir on a plane from Miami to L.A. on Sunday morning, resulting in the plane being emptied and the flight being delayed. The Miami-Dade Police Department has issued a statement regarding the situation. “At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were dispatched to a medical [more]

  • 911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'

    Police calls reporting suspicious people and circumstances poured in last week, offering a glimpse into a community gripped by fear since four University of Idaho students were murdered.

  • Delphi murder suspect's probable cause released

    The documents indicate that Allen is charged with felony murder, alleging he committed the killings while kidnapping the girls.

  • ‘Unconditionally sorry’: Kevin Johnson, set for execution Tuesday in MO, reflects on life

    The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments filed in a motion to stay Monday afternoon. Johnson’s execution is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and Gov. Mike Parson has said clemency will not be granted.

  • Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.

    U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sent Matthew Wood back to North Carolina to serve a year of home confinement, not the 57-month prison sentence recommended by federal prosecutors.

  • US courts ruling in favor of justice department turns legal tide on Trump

    The ex-president’s supporters will no longer be able to avoid testifying before grand juries in Washington DC and Georgia

  • Face-Eating Killer Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea Deal

    YouTubeA hearing Monday morning in the murder trial of 25-year-old Austin Harrouff—the infamous Florida “face eater” accused of fatally stabbing a random couple and attacking another stranger in 2016—was over in minutes after a judge accepted a last-second plea deal. Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer accepted the deal, which was reportedly agreed upon by prosecutors and Harrouff’s defense attorneys in South Florida. Harrouff will be sent to a secu

  • Mom who went missing in Tennessee is found dead in crashed car 550 miles away, cops say

    She was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle being driven by her girlfriend in Michigan, state police say.

  • Man disappears while getting car emissions testing done, Atlanta police say

    His wife says he told her that he was on his way home, but never arrived.

  • Innocence Sold: ‘Kidnapping, human trafficking, murder.’ What happened to missing teen Sophie Reeder?

    Third of four parts. It was after midnight, and her father was asleep. Fifteen-year-old Sophie Reeder slipped out of her Fort Lauderdale home wearing a short black skirt, high-top sneakers, a leopard-print coat and headphones. Her hair was neatly twisted into side buns. She took nothing with her. In her bedroom, she left a stack of cash, a diary and a date mysteriously marked on her calendar. ...

  • Corrupt ex-Rikers guard gives stunning account of smuggling drugs for inmate to sell

    A corrupt former Rikers Island guard detailed how he used to smuggle pot into the notorious jail complex, providing testimony Monday against a detainee accused of bribing correction officers to bring in drugs for him to sell. Guard-turned-federal cooperator Patrick Legerme described how he struck a deal with inmate James Albert, who allegedly sold drugs to hundreds of his fellow inmates. ...

  • Remains of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon found in landfill

    The Atlanta division of the FBI has identified remains found in a Georgia landfill as those of toddler Quinton Simon.

  • NYC man accused of attacking boy with crutch has 23 prior arrests, including attempted murder

    A man arrested in connection with a brutal daytime attack of a 12-year-old Asian boy in Brooklyn earlier this month has been arrested nearly two dozen times in the past, according to reports. Police said Jamal McIlwain, 28, assaulted the victim with a crutch at the intersection of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place at around 7:40 a.m. on Nov. 17. After failing to strike a third time, he "calmly" walks away, leaves the crutch on the sidewalk and heads north on St. Paul’s Place, as per the New York Post.

  • One Of Two Suspects Named In Vietnam Veteran's 1972 Thanksgiving Murder, Girlfriend's Rape

    Utah authorities say they’ve identified one of two suspects accused of the horrific murder of a Vietnam vet and the rape of his girlfriend half a century ago. Army veteran Gregory Dahl Nickell, 21, was shot to death while on a date with an unnamed 18-year-old woman over Thanksgiving weekend in 1972. The pair were parked at a scenic overlook near Vernal, Utah — nearly 200 miles east of Salt Lake City — when on Nov. 26, 1972, sometime after 1:00 a.m., a man tapped on the window and asked Nickell f

  • Florida man who went viral for wide neck in mugshot arrested again on stalking charge

    A wide-necked Florida man who became a viral sensation after his mugshot gained thousands of comments and shares has been arrested again and charged with aggravated stalking.