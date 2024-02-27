Criminal charges not pursued against former New Hanover County commissioner

Former New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman will not face criminal charges.

Former New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman will not face criminal charges regarding allegations against her from 2021.

An investigation was conducted by the financial crimes unit of the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys. District Attorney Ben David requested the unit look into the case, citing a conflict of interest for his office.

Chief Financial Crimes Prosecutor Jordan Ford sent a report to District Attorney Ben David and the executive director of the Conference of District Attorneys detailing his findings on the Olson-Boseman allegations.

Olson-Boseman was accused of taking $20,000 from Gary Holyfield to represent him in a wrongful death lawsuit against the State of North Carolina in 2020. Holyfield claimed that Olson-Boseman never filed the lawsuit after taking the $20,000.

In 2021, Holyfield filed a police report claiming that Olson-Boseman had obtained the fee by false pretenses. In the recent report, Ford stated that he could not find proof beyond a reasonable doubt that this was the case.

Ford's report looked at five areas:

The defendent made a representation to another. This representation was false. This representation was calculated and intended to deceive. The victim was in fact deceived by this representation. The defendant thereby obtained or attempted to obtain property from the victim.

"The evidence in this matter would permit the State to show that Olson-Boseman made a representation to Holyfield," Ford's report says. "However, the evidence would not allow the State to demonstrate that representation was false, calculated, or intended to deceive, much less prove those elements beyond a reasonable doubt.... the central point of this dispute remains contractual and not criminal."

In January, Olson-Boseman was disbarred by the North Carolina State Bar after years of personal and legal troubles.

A recent report conducted by the financial crimes unit of the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys concluded that former New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Bosmon will not face criminal charges.

