Criminal charges possible for Jimtown High teacher caught on video hitting student

ELKHART — A Jimtown High School teacher who was captured on video striking a student in the head could face criminal charges as Elkhart authorities continue to investigate the incident.

The Baugo school board voted unanimously on Monday to grant Mike Hosinski an early retirement after video of the incident was made public. Police are now investigating the incident, which occurred Friday morning, and some experts think the longtime social studies instructor could face legal action.

Surveillance video footage provided by the Baugo school district shows a man following the student down a hallway, grabbing the boy's backpack and wagging his finger in the student’s face before striking him. The student's head snapped back into a wall and he crumpled to the floor a moment later.

There is no sound included with the video. A press release from the school district said Hosinski confronted the student about a hoodie worn to class then "inexplicably, the teacher struck the student in the face with an open-handed slap."

School officials said the student suffered visible injuries and required immediate medical attention.

“Any action that threatens to harm any student will be quickly, directly, and severely addressed," the release said. “All Jimmies must be able to learn in a safe environment."

In a social media post Tuesday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced it is investigating the incident and will forward its findings to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office said county police have not forwarded their investigation to prosecutors as of Wednesday afternoon.

'An unfortunate incident'

Timestamps from the surveillance footage show Hosinski striking the student at 9:37 a.m. Friday.

School officials reported the incident to law enforcement about 10:30 a.m., Elkhart County police logs show. The log lists the incident as “Battery — bodily injury — misdemeanor.”

Story continues

On video: Indiana high school teacher who struck student will retire early, collect pension

Hosinski was already planning to retire, according to a letter sent to parents on Sunday. The Baugo school board approved the teacher's retirement in a January meeting. However, school officials say Hosinski submitted a written request to retire immediately at 11:30 a.m. Friday, around two hours after video footage captured him striking the student.

The school board approved Hosinski’s request at a Monday evening meeting that saw dozens of parents applaud the decision in defense of the longtime social studies teacher.

The board’s decision means Hosinski will receive his pension, though he is barred from Baugo school grounds while police investigate the incident.

Possible consequences

As police continue to investigate, one legal expert said it’s possible Hosinski will be criminally charged even though state law allows some forms of corporal punishment.

“Could the teacher be charged with physical assault and battery? The answer is yes,” said Jennifer Drobac, a professor at Indiana University’s law school.

Indiana code states teachers “may take any action that is reasonably necessary to carry out or to prevent an interference with an educational function,” including physical discipline. The question prosecutors must answer, Drobac said, is whether Hosinski’s actions were “reasonably necessary.”

“We don’t know the background,” Drobac said. “But I can guess that it should have been reasonably possible for that teacher simply to escort that child to the principal’s office for further discussion and potentially non-physical disciplinary action.”

Regardless of whether prosecutors file charges against Hosinski, Drobac said, the "unfortunate incident" is an opportunity for legislators to revisit Indiana's "archaic" corporal punishment laws.

The severity of any potential charges depends on the injuries suffered by the student. For prosecutors to file a felony charge against Hosinski, they would require probable cause to believe his actions inflicted “moderate bodily injury” to the student.

Baugo school officials have not provided detailed information about the student’s injuries, saying only that injuries were “visible” and that “medical staff immediately treated the student.”

The type of charges pursued, if prosecutors take up the case, could also affect Hosinski’s ability to teach in the future if he were to consider returning from retirement.

More: 'A staffing crisis': Michiana schools grapple with driver shortages during omicron surge

State records show Hosinski is licensed to teach high school sociology, U.S. history and world civilization through June 7, 2023.

Indiana education officials can permanently revoke a teacher’s license for certain felony convictions, including battery.

The state’s education secretary can also temporarily suspend or revoke a teaching license without a felony conviction for “immorality, misconduct in office, incompetency or willful neglect of duty,” among other reasons. A suspension could last up to three years and a revocation could be issued for “an indeterminate period of time,” according to Indiana code.

Holly Lawson, an Indiana Department of Education spokeswoman, confirmed in an email Wednesday that the school district notified the department last week of the incident and that IDOE officials are working with Jimtown High School to "gather more information."

Lawson didn't say if the department is considering taking action on Hosinski's license or if it would consider such steps before learning the results of the sheriff's department investigation.

Baugo school officials lead a board meeting Monday, February 28, 2022 at Jimtown High School after a teacher was captured on video striking a student during school Friday, February 25, 2022.

"IDOE prioritizes student safety, and takes allegations of educator misconduct very seriously," Lawson said in an emailed statement. "We review all incidents that schools bring to the department, and follow the procedures set out in state law when evaluating teacher licensure."

The Baugo school district could also face a civil suit as a result of Hosinski’s actions. Before Monday’s school board meeting, a man who identified himself as the student’s father told reporters his attorney would have more to say on the matter.

"A grown, 280-pound man smacked my son in the face!" he shouted Monday night.

School officials escorted the parent from the room before the board meeting began.

In legal proceedings, Indiana law also gives teachers qualified immunity regarding disciplinary matters, though Drobac noted the code states the action must be “taken in good faith” and “reasonable.”

Community reaction

Over the weekend, parents, students and others in the Baugo district defended Hosinski, who has been an educator for 40 years. Hosinski was named Teacher of the Year in 2020, according to a Jimtown High School social media post.

Congratulations Mr. Hosinski: JHS Teacher of the Year. pic.twitter.com/3xKuvy0gyv — Jimtown High School (@JimtownHigh) May 7, 2020

Hours before video surveillance footage was posted on The Tribune's website, students organized a walkout Monday morning in support of Hosinski. A Change.org petition supporting the teacher had secured more than 1,300 signatures before being closed Tuesday, with the petition’s creator declaring “Victory!” that Hosinski kept his pension.

However, this is not the first time Hosinski's conduct as a teacher has been called into question.

In 2019, the Northern Indiana Atheists announced its intention to file a complaint after a parent told the group that Hosinski told students in his class "Hillary and Obama are criminals, President Donald Trump is great, and Democrats are liars."

Photos obtained by the organization showed posters and stickers in a classroom with messages like "Proud to be a conservative," "Choose life, your mom did," and "Liberalism is a mental disorder."

An attorney for the Freedom from Religion Foundation told The Tribune on Tuesday that Northern Indiana Atheists chose not to follow through with its 2019 complaint, feeling the district was responsive at that time to their concerns.

The group harshly criticized Hosinski and the Baugo school district in a Facebook post Tuesday, saying "administrators could have prevented this by disciplining Hosinski years ago."

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com.

Email Carley Lanich at clanich@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Charges possible for Indiana teacher from Jimtown High who hit student