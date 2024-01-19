Criminal charges sought for suspect who left puppy inside locked car in Quincy, police say

Authorities are investigating after they say a puppy was found in a car at an MBTA station on Thursday afternoon.

According to Transit Police, officers found an unattended puppy inside a locked vehicle around 12:30 p.m. at the Quincy Adams station.

Firefighters were called to the scene to get the car door open. It is unclear how long the dog was in the car.

The temperature at the time was 28 degrees.

The pup was turned over to Quincy Animal Control. Its condition is unknown at this time.

Police say criminal charges will be sought for the owner of the dog pending an investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

1/18 1230PM #MBTA Quincy Adams TPD Offs respond for a report of a puppy left unattended inside a locked vehicle. QFD assisted in making entry into the vehicle. Puppy turned over to AC and criminal charges will be sought pending investigation. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 19, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW