Criminal charges sought after young child found alone in Dayton Mall bathroom

Police are investigating after a young child was found unattended in a restroom at the Dayton Mall Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. Miami Township Police Department was called to the Dayton Mall after being notified by mall security that a child was found in one of the bathrooms in a car seat, according to a spokesperson for the department.

In a call obtained by News Center 7 from mall security to police, security tells police they were notified of the child around 4:12 p.m. and no one has claimed the child.

The caller describes the child as an “infant” but police have not confirmed the age of the young child.

Police said the child was not injured and the parent was notified.

The child was placed in the custody of Children’s Services.

Criminal charges have been sent to the prosecutor’s office for child endangering, according to police.

We are working to learn if anyone has been charged in the incident and any additional information.

We will update this story as more information is available.



