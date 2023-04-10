Criminal complaint against JSO officer found to be falsified, suspect arrested

On Wed., Apr. 5, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Breion Brown for ‘making a false official statement’ in violation of Florida state law.

Investigators developed probable cause for Brown’s arrest after he filed an administrative complain alleging that a JSO officer used excessive force and illegally searched him during a traffic stop.

In this complaint, Brown made several allegations, to include, that the officer pulled him out of his rental car by the neck and choked him with his car’s seat belt. Brown was initially pulled over for failure to wear a seat belt. Brown was also found to be driving on a suspended license.

Brown signed the official complaint stating that the information he had provided was true and accurate. The standard complaint form used by Brown included words indicating that anyone knowingly making a false statement in writing with the intent to mislead a public servant in the performance of their duty will be subject to criminal prosecution.

JSO immediately began an Internal Affairs investigation into the officer’s reported actions. Body camera footage worn by the officer during the traffic stop was reviewed. As a result, investigators discovered that Brown’s allegations were false. Through the review of the body camera footage, investigators failed to discover any criminal or policy violations having been committed by the officer.

Detectives with the Integrity and Special Investigations Unit began a criminal investigation on Brown.

Brown told investigators in an interview that the allegations made in his complaint were accurate and truthful. Through careful review of the officer’s body camera footage, Brown’s complaint, and his interview, detectives developed probable cause for Brown’s arrest.

Brown was located and arrested from the warrant issued and faces criminal prosecution by the State Attorney’s Office.

Sheriff T.K. Waters had this to say about Brown’s subsequent arrest:

“As law enforcement, we have a duty to investigate all allegations of wrongdoing and ensure that justice is served. Our officers are held to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability, and we take complaints of misconduct seriously. However, it is equally important to hold those who file blatantly false complaints against our officers accountable. By taking decisive action in this case, we are sending a clear message that victimizing our officers in order to push an agenda will not be tolerated. We remain committed to serving our community with integrity, transparency, and respect, and we will continue to work tirelessly to maintain the trust and confidence of our citizens.”

