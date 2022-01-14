Criminal complaint alleges fatal Burger King robbery was staged

Niesha N. Harris-Brazell

A Burger King employee told police that she, her father and Niesha Harris-Brazell were in on a plan to stage the robbery that led to the inadvertent shooting death of the 16-year-old cashier.

Prosecutors on Friday charged Antoine Z. Edwards, 41, of Milwaukee with felony murder and intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child, with death as a consequence – another felony.

Edwards and his own 16-year-old daughter, who was also working at Burger King the night of the shooting, Jan. 2, told police that they and Harris-Brazell planned to stage the robbery, knowing Harris-Brazell would be working the cash register of the drive-thru window, according to the criminal complaint.

The details in the complaint mark another wild turn in the investigation of the death of Harris-Brazell. It also alleged clearly what earlier court documents suggested, that Harris-Brazell was not shot by a robbery suspect but instead by a coworker who was not in on plans to stage a robbery and shot at the robbery suspect, inadvertently hitting and killing Harris-Brazell.

The complaint filed Friday said it does not appear that Edwards, the man carrying out the supposed robbery, ever fired his gun.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Fatal Burger King robbery was staged, according to criminal complaint