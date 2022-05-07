Criminal complaint reveals disturbing details, plan to kill Lily Peters

May 6—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 14-year-old suspect accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters on April 24 had a clear plan to kill the girl, according to new details revealed in the criminal complaint.

"(He) stated when they left the house, it was already his intention to rape and kill (the victim)," the criminal complaint reads.

The suspect, identified in court records as as C.P-B., walked with Peters and her bike that evening through a wooded area near Leinenkugel's Brewing Company.

"(He) stated once on the trails, he asked (Peters) to go exploring off the trail," the complaint reads.

On Thursday, Chippewa County Judge Ben Lane ordered the two-page criminal complaint be made public. It was available to the media on Friday. It includes disturbing new details about the sexual assault, which occurred after Peters was dead.

Dr. Kelly Mills, Ramsey County (Minn.) medical examiner, performed the forensic autopsy on Peters' body and detailed the assault, which included the suspect leaving "biological evidence" behind. Mills also noted the trauma to the left side of Peters' face.

When Peters' body was discovered the morning of April 25, she was partially undressed. She was already deceased.

While the criminal complaint was released, the search warrant was not. The criminal complaint doesn't say how officers determined the 14-year-old boy was a suspect, and it doesn't detail what evidence has been collected, other than his verbal statements to police.

When interviewed, the boy told police he punched Peters in the stomach, struck her on the head three times with a heavy stick, then strangled her until she was deceased. He then had sex with her body. He went home and put his dirty clothes in the laundry. He later returned to the scene, "dug her a few feet," and covered her body with leaves.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond. He will return to court June 24; he previously waived time limits on his preliminary hearing. At this time, he is charged in adult court. However, Judge Lane ordered the media to not identify him by name or take photos of him in court because he is a minor.