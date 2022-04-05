Criminal complaint sheds light on weekend drive-by shooting in Santa Fe

Apr. 5—A shooting incident near West Alameda Street late Saturday night may have been triggered by hard feelings over a previous romantic relationship, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court Monday.

Michael Leal, 23, who lives in the Cañoncito area, was arrested Saturday on a variety of charges, including shooting from a motor vehicle, after he was accused of firing a weapon from his blue jeep in the driveway of a Muscle Car Lane home.

No one was injured in the incident.

A man at the home told police Leal had been sending text messages to him over the past few months and had previously threatened him because he dated Leal's girlfriend during a brief period, according to the complaint.

The man told police he previously reported the harassment and threats with the Santa Fe Police Department.

The man told police he heard Leal revving his engine in the driveway of the home at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The man told another person staying at the home to check on the noise. The man told police he heard about six or seven shots going off in the driveway as he was walking downstairs, according to the complaint.

Police were able to find spent bullet casings in various locations at the scene but were unable to determine where the bullets were shot from or the direction, according to the complaint.

About 10 minutes after being called to the home, officers were alerted to a domestic altercation between a woman and Leal on West Alameda Street, according to the complaint.

The woman told police Leal started arguing with her about her ex-boyfriend, according to the complaint, and grew agitated when she wouldn't argue back with him.

The woman initially hesitated to talk with police but eventually said she was in the vehicle with Leal and her 2-year-old son as he pulled up to the home. She said she believed Leal was going to try to fight the ex-boyfriend, according to the complaint.

The woman told police she thought Leal was attempting to grab his cellphone, but instead pulled out a gun and started shooting out of the window, according to the complaint.

She said as the car was taking off, she tried to get out of the vehicle. She and the child eventually were able to get away, but according to the complaint, Leal followed her and attempted to get her back in to his vehicle as she walked toward the Plaza.

Leal refused to be interviewed by police and had a "strong odor of alcoholic beverages," according to the complaint. Leal reportedly told police he drank two beers earlier in the day.

Leal was charged with shooting from a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abuse of a child. He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail and is awaiting his first court appearance.