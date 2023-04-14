Criminal complaints show Perry previously threatened to shoot officers

Apr. 13—CAMERON — Three years before authorities say he killed Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel on April 8, Glenn D. Perry made comments to his family that he would shoot and kill police officers, and he told them he drove with two guns in his car.

A March 2020 criminal complaint filed in Barron County Court spells out Perry's past behavior, where he made the threatening remarks and physically assaulted family members. In that case, he was convicted of disorderly conduct — domestic abuse, while a charge of battery — domestic abuse was dismissed. The criminal complaint describes how Perry had become violent with his wife and his adult son, and had made threatening remarks to his daughter, who was 16 at the time.

"(Perry's daughter) states the defendant said if they called the cops on him or got him put in the hospital, he would kill them," the complaint reads. "(Perry's daughter) states the defendant kept buying more guns and would go on a rant about how cops are bad and how he was going to kill them. (The daughter) states the defendant had been driving with two guns in his car."

Laura Perry, Glenn Perry's ex-wife, told officers that Perry went to his room and "that nobody can come in and get him because 'he's going to kill them all.' Earlier that day, Laura stated the defendant had been looking out the windows watching for cops."

A separate criminal complaint from May 2020 shows that Perry had punched his adult son; in that case, he also was found guilty of disorderly conduct — domestic abuse, with the charge of battery — domestic abuse being dismissed. Because each of the cases was a misdemeanor, Perry was ordered to pay a $367.50 fine on each conviction.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said he hadn't read those three-year-old criminal complaints, so he didn't want to comment on them Thursday. He added that Perry was not someone particularly known in his office, or seen as a threat.

Story continues

Court records show that a warrant for Perry's arrest was issued March 30 as part of his divorce case.

State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said the criminal complaint illustrates why the Legislature needs to have a discussion on when guns could be taken away from violent offenders. For intance, if someone is convicted of a violent crime, could they be banned from owning a gun for a few months, or possibly several years, she asked.

"It's time that Wisconsin and the country keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them," Emerson said, after learning about Perry's prior statements. "This is a person who should not have had themm. This is why we need laws like extreme risk protection orders in place, where guns can be removed to protect themselves and others."

While Emerson said she doesn't have the answer on what is the appropriate length of time for guns to be removed from individuals who have been convicted, she would like the Legislature to look at it.

"Let's talk about it," she said.

Honoring the officers

Gov. Tony Evers announced flags in Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of Breidenbach and Scheel, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

"By every account, Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel were deeply committed to their roles and responsibilities as law enforcement officers and the people and communities they served every day," Evers said in a press release. "Their tragic and senseless deaths are an incredible loss and a testament to the danger first responders face every day in the line of duty to keep our communities safe. Our hearts are with Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel's family, friends, and loved ones, members of the Chetek and Cameron police departments, and everyone from the Barron County community."

Visitation for the officers will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Cameron High School, 750 South First St. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m., and a law enforcement procession will follow the services.

Perry was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. The Department of Justice is handling the investigation. The DOJ hasn't stated many bullets were fired, what type of gun was used, or where any of the deceased were struck.