Criminal Court drug cases have contrasting results

May 6—A 22-year-old's drug case was dropped from a Criminal Court docket April 23 because of a drug overdose the week before.

Another defendant was ordered arrested and held in jail after being kicked out of a recovery program.

A third person facing drug charges suffered a serious stroke that left the defendant with debilitating injuries.

But a fourth defendant whom most observers in court didn't feel had a chance of completing a recovery program presented the presiding judge with a certificate of completion.

Bridgett Adel Morris, 26, whose last known addresses were Old Rugby Rd. or White Hall St., pleaded guilty May 17, 2019, to an information charging two counts of criminal simulation (altering and cashing or attempting to cash) and received a four-year suspended sentence. The suspension was on condition she continue a rehab program at the Steps House in Knoxville.

She didn't.

New charges and probation violations left Morris facing the balance of a ten-year prison sentence. With credit for time served, plus the state-mandated reduction of 30%, Morris was near completion of her sentence in August 2019 when she stood before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie and begged to be allowed to attend long-term in-house recovery treatment for her drug addiction.

McKenzie was skeptical she would succeed, based on past history, and told Morris she would serve more time in recovery than was left on her jail sentence.

Morris did not waver.

The defendant said she was scared. She was scared that her addiction would cause her death. She feared walking out the jailhouse doors once her sentenced is served.

And, she was scared she won't get the treatment she recognized she needed.

McKenzie listened intently.

"It is my opinion that if she is released, she will violate probation, and the taxpayers will continue to keep her up," McKenzie noted. "The community wants to see justice, but we have to balance that between what is best for the community and for the individual ... with a pound of judgment, we have to balance an ounce of mercy."

McKenzie eventually granted the request for Morris to attend Adult and Teen Challenge's long-term recovery program in Louisiana. But not without these last words: "I want to see how sincere you are ... you are going to have opportunity. We will see if you feel the same," McKenzie concluded.

Bridgett Morris returned to court. This time, instead of being scared, she smiled and presented McKenzie with her certificate of completion.

Bridgett's mom and dad, Georgia and David Morris, who have walked every step of the darkness of addiction with their daughter, sat proudly in the courtroom to observe.

"It was the hardest best thing I have ever done," Morris told McKenzie. She went on to tell the judge she has a job and a place to stay.

"This has made my day, that you came in here ... you had a choice and you were serious ... you look like a different person," McKenzie told Morris.

With all said, McKenzie placed Morris on probation instead of sending her to jail.

Things weren't so good for others defendants with cases pending.

When Billie Christine Hayes' name was called, the District Attorney's Office notified McKenzie they had received word that Hayes had died the week before as a result of a drug overdose.

She was facing a charge of child abuse, neglect or endangerment. Pending verification from medical records, that case will be removed from the docket.

Raymond Brandon Norris will sit in jail until a judge decides how to proceed with his case. Norris, charged with forgery of up to $1,000, was granted furlough to attend long-term in-house treatment but was discharged from the program early for unknown reasons.

He failed to appear in court. A capias and attachment was issued for his arrest and he is to serve ten days in jail and then be held for a bond hearing.

The name of Mechelle Louise Pyles, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous crime, was called.

Her bonding agent stood and told the court he had been informed by family that Pyles had just been released from Vanderbilt Medical Center where she was treated after suffering a stroke that has left her with serious brain injury.

The case was continued to July 13 so that medical records could be presented to the court as to whether prosecution of the case can continue.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Dara Kinsey Smith, aggravated assault, motion hearings set for Aug. 4 and set for trial Aug. 24.

—Timothy Lloyd Oliver, home improvement fraud of $2,500 to $10,000, motion hearings set for Sept. 3 and trial set for Sept. 15.

—Benny Jay Mullins, rape, tentative trial date set for Sept. 16.

Arraignment

—Michael Steve Carden, aggravated assault and failure to report of crash with injuries or render aid, continued to Aug. 4.

—Jessica Lynn Layman, burglary, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Layman and continued to May 14.

—Glenda Gail Sherrill, filing a false report, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Sherrill and continued to Sept. 8.

—Stephen Jacob Willis, felony possession of methamphetamine, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

Deadline docket

—Lee Floyd Bebley, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment, theft of property of up to $1,000, evading arrest, simple possession and reckless driving, Jeff Vires motion to withdraw from representing Bebley granted; an attorney from Middle Tennessee is being hired with cases continued to May 7.

—Brandy Allison Clark, driving under the influence, per se, and violation of the state implied consent law, continued to May 14.

—Jimmy Harold Clark, rape of a child, continued to July 13.

—Andre Vincent D'Agostino, rape of a child, continued to Aug. 4.

—Dalton Lee Davis, felony possession of a Schedule I drug, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug and simple possession, continued to May 14.

—Scottie Keith Godsey, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 7.

—Jackie Marie Hager, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a Schedule II drug, bond set at $10,000 and continued to June 23.

—Edward Lynn Jones, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Aug. 4.

—Steven Lance Marshall, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and failure to stop or render aid at an injury crash, continued to May 7.

—Sean Stephen Meillarec, domestic assault, continued to Sept. 8.

—Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, evaluation pending and continued with date set.

—Robert Allen Northcutt, aggravated assault, continued to May 14.

—James Jeremiah Pugh, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony and promotion of the manufacture of meth, continued to May 7.

—Jacob Ian Reagan, felony possession of methamphetamine, incarcerated in Hamiton County, continued to June 23.

—Joe Levi Reagan, two counts of felony possession methamnphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, simple possession of marijuana and driving on a revoked license, continued to Sept. 3.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to May 14.

—Hughy Guy Sams, aggravated assault, arson and domestic assault, continued to May 14.

—Michael Robert Scarbro, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to June 23.

—Aaron Lavern Sheffield, sexual exploitation of a minor — 100 images, continued to June 28.

—Kasi Ann Shell, introducing contraband into a penal institution, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, serving an eight-year sentence in an unrelated case, continued to Aug. 6.

—Ron Michael Sherrill, three counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to June 23.

—Michael Stephen Simmons, aggravated assault on an officer or first responder and domestic assault, continued to Sept. 8.

—Robert Wayne Slagle, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, domestic assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search and reckless driving, Cynthia Davis allowed to withdraw from represent Slagle citing no contact with the defendant. Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Slagle and bond increased from $10,000 and $20,000. Case was continued to May 14.

—Bobby Allen Smith Jr., felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to May 14.

—Crystal Gail Smith, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to June 23.

—Devin Cody Stokes, simple possession of methamphetamine, continued to June 23.

—Johnny Earl Stokes, aggravated assault and criminal trespassing, continued to May 14.

—Susan Denise Stokes, aggravated assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search and evading arrest, continued to May 7.

—Leslie Diane Stump, assault, indecent exposure, resisting a stop, arrest or search and disorderly conduct, continued to June 23.

Motions/hearings

—John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child, bond reduction motion to be heard July 13.

—Joel Ryan Smith, felony possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband into a penal institution, hearing set for May 7.

—Edward Phillip Sprout, four counts of evading arrest, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth and driving on a revoked license, bond hearing held on April 30 and continued May 7 at 11 a.m.

