Criminal court judge candidate Hector Sanchez: 2024 Knox News voter guide

Criminal Court Judge Division II Sixth Judicial District incumbent judge Hector Sanchez, a Republican, is running unopposed.

He is first Hispanic trial court judge in Tennessee and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Hector Sanchez, 40

Hector Sanchez

Why are you perusing a second term as judge? (from candidate interview)

Sanchez was appointed to serve the remainder of former Judge Kyle Hixon's term in 2022, so the 2024 election will be his first. He told Knox News he feels lucky no one petitioned to run against him and that he's reassured by recent Knoxville Bar Association poll results that say community lawyers are satisfied with his service the past two years.

"That made me feel like both sides of the bar think I'm doing a good job," he said.

What do you like about being judge? (from candidate interview)

Sanchez said there's a lot to like, but he knows he's done his job when he sees someone who's gone through the justice system rejoin society.

"To give somebody the tools they need to be successful and to see them utilize those tools and take it seriously, that's incredibly rewarding for a criminal court judge," he said.

Do you feel like your personal background informs how you serve as judge? (from candidate interview)

Sanchez grew up in public housing, which gives him a different view of some of the defendants he works with.

"I've seen some of that and the environment I grew up in so I can appreciate when people do go the wrong way ... perhaps more than someone who hasn't been through that circumstance."

What are you excited about for your second term? (from candidate interview)

Sanchez said he may end up taking over the Knox County Veterans Treatment Court during his next term. He has filled in for the sitting judge before, and thinks he could improve the court because participants are receptive to having a judge that's a veteran.

Why do you want to continue to serve as a judge in Knox County? (from candidate questionnaire)

Being appointed to the criminal court bench has been the absolute highlight of my legal career. I have been serving as the Division II Criminal Court judge for eighteen months at this point and I feel as though I’ve truly found my calling. We have tried over 30 cases to a jury and disposed of hundreds of cases short of trial. I want to continue to serve in this capacity because I am equipped to deal with the daily challenges while focusing on the ultimate goal of promoting justice. Although this job presents tough decisions and a lot of work, the rewarding aspect far outweighs some of the hard tasks. For example, nothing is more gratifying than helping an individual get over active addiction or other motivators for committing criminal activity. Watching somebody restore themselves back into a productive and positive member of society and our community is extremely rewarding. However, accountability and victim’s rights are equally important to me. While we have achieved a lot in the short time I have been a judge, a lot of work remains. Therefore, I want to continue to serve the citizens of Knox County in my current role and am humbled to be unopposed in the election.

How do you strive to treat everyone fairly in your courtroom? (from candidate questionnaire)

Once you grasp the function and role of a criminal court judge, or any judge at that, treating every person who appears before you fairly becomes second nature. A judge’s role is to be completely neutral and detached and enter judgment based only on the law and the evidence. Embracing that concept and role was not challenging for me. Once you can understand and appreciate that you’re no longer an advocate for one side or the other, it certainly makes the very important function of serving as a judge a bit more understandable and ensures fundamentally fair proceedings.

How can Knox County courts better serve all types of people in our community? (from candidate questionnaire)

I am extremely proud of the resources we have in the 6th Judicial District, which covers Knox County. I have witnessed impressive results with the Tennessee Department of Corrections Day Reporting Center, which is a very intensive form of probation that prioritizes combatting and treating addiction while providing resources for long-term success. I am also proud that we have three specialty courts in our jurisdiction that specifically cater to certain demographics. For example, we have a veterans treatment court that offers resources and recovery to many of our nation’s unsung heroes. We also recently formed a mental health court that identifies treatable needs and intervention measures. Finally, we have a recovery/drug court that offers many of the same services to participants that don’t fall into the aforementioned categories. Unfortunately, we are in need of more resources and personnel such as prosecutors, defense attorneys, case managers. social services managers and likely an additional criminal court judge. Knoxville is growing at an alarming rate and in order to respond appropriately, more intervention resources need to be implemented and additional personnel will become necessary.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Judge candidate Hector Sanchez: 2024 Knox News voter guide