Criminal defendants arraigned in Lima courtroom

Dec. 22—LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to indictments handed down by recent sessions of the grand jury:

Kyrese Garner, 18, of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, charged with murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications.

Demarcus Hardison, 22, of Lima, charged with aggravated burglary, burglary and violation of a protection order.

Marcus Irvine, 27, of Lima, charged with kidnapping and felonious assault.

Darrell Bivens, 52, of Lima, charged with aggravated arson and felonious assault.

Alexander Coleman Sr., 41, of Lima, charged with grand theft and possession of criminal tools.

Rolland Houke, 30, of Toledo, charged with two counts of aggravated burglary.

Da'Moni Brown, 22, of Lima, was charged with improperly discharging a weapon into a habitation, with specifications for the use of a firearm and the commission of a "drive-by shooting."

Tommie Jefferson Jr., 38, of Lima, charged with aggravated burglary, kidnapping and felonious assault.

Jonathan Wheeler, 29, of Dayton, charged with having weapons under disability, aggravated possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.

Daniellle Sheeter, 40, of Lima, charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of endangering children.

John Calhoun, 57, of Lima, charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Jason Clemons, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Steven Gray, 53, of Bluffton, charged with possession of cocaine.

Marquavious Liles, 29, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Mackenzie Osting, 39, of Delphos, charged with theft of drugs and illegal processing of drug documents.

Anthony Kline, 20, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Laura Lindsey, 57, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine.

Zachary Holland, 34, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Trayuan Williams, 42, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine.

Cletus Jackson, 43, of Lima, charged with domestic violence.

Darquavies Young, 18, West Central Juvenile Detention Center, charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

Antonio Webb, 31, homeless, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Kathleen Haynes, 32, of Sandusky, failed to appear in court on Thursday to enter a plea to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.