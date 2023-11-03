Criminal homicide charges filed today following fatal shooting last night in Sunbury

Nov. 3—SUNBURY — A Sunbury man has been charged with criminal homicide following the shooting death of a man on Market Street in Sunbury late Thursday night.

Jose David Jusino-Morales, of 1101 Susquehanna Ave., has been charged in the death of Eliud Marrero-Morales, according to Sunbury police, who filed arrest papers this morning.

Acting Sunbury Police Chief Travis Bremigen said early Friday morning two individuals are in custody following the shooting on Sunbury's main street.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Market Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for shots fired and reports a person lying in the middle of the street.

Minutes later police arrived and saw the deceased individual across the street from the former Sunbury Police Department headquarters, Bremigen said. The Northumberland County Coroner's Office was called to the scene before midnight, officials said.

Police from multiple agencies swarmed Market Street to aid in the investigation.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard approximately six gunshots and saw an individual drop to the ground on Market Street. One of the witnesses said they heard the shots and looked out a window just as the final three shots were fired and two people sped away from the scene in a vehicle.

The individual called 911 and said Sunbury police arrived within minutes. Two other individuals say they were driving on Market Street when they heard the shots and saw a vehicle speeding away.

Bremigen said he would release more information throughout the day on Friday. He also said the public is not in danger from the incident.

Market Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets reopened between 5 and 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.