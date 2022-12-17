Criminal Investigation Division part of police force

Dec. 17—DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is responsible for the follow-up and investigation of all offenses involving both adult and juvenile offenders.

This includes the identification and location of criminal offenders, witnesses, collection and preservation of physical evidence as well as the recovery of stolen property. All police reports filed with the division are reviewed by a CID supervisor and for those requiring further police action or follow up are assigned to a detective assigned to the unit, according to the police department.

In addition, the division is responsible for final case presentation to the Vermilion County State's Attorney or city attorney for formal charges and prosecution.

DPD Deputy Chief Josh Webb and a sergeant supervise the division, with eight detectives.

Special units of the Community Housing Unit, the VMEG (Vermilion Metropolitan Enforcement Group) agent and K9 program also are under the division.

Typically, investigators work standard hours of around 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They can be called out after hours if something happens. There is also one detective on call 24/7, 365 days a year.

When there is a shooting, patrol will respond and a command officer will assess the situation. They will talk to the victim and witnesses if possible. They also call the detective division. They may need more resources and assistance.

In some cases, the victim says 'I don't know what happened,' or, 'I didn't see who shot me.' The victim didn't see anything and there are no witnesses. A bunch of additional resources aren't sent then if there's nothing else really to do at that moment, Webb said.

"Unfortunately, what we run into is a lot of times people are uncooperative and that's including the victims," Webb said. "They're uncooperative or they're not telling us the truth."

"We've had victims tell us, 'I got shot here on this day at this time at this spot,' and we did the investigation, and they did not," he said. They got shot somewhere else at a different time and day and the circumstances were completely different.

"So, a lot of times we have to work through, even with victims, the deception," he said. "That puts us behind the curve a lot of times on the stuff like that."

Sometimes investigators can't talk to a shooting victim right away, such as if the person is transported to the hospital due to the medical emergency. Investigators might have to wait a couple days to talk to the victim until hospital staff says the victim is now stable and can accept visitors. A person can be sedated and under heavy medication, where statements couldn't be used.

"We have all the rules, and then everybody else doing the things they're not supposed to be doing, No. 1 they don't follow the rules anyway, but they don't have any rules to follow," Webb said.

The investigators have cases that come in throughout the city, not just shootings. They try to distribute those equally among the detectives, depending on who has what case. If a detective just started working on a shooting the night before, that detective wouldn't get a fraud case the next day.

A lot of times with a case after hours, the detective on call takes the lead. Once a detective gets assigned a case, it's theirs until the end. If it has to stay open for however long it takes, it's open.

"We don't just close cases because no new leads have come in. They just stay open, hoping that new leads will come in," Webb said. "Sometimes it does take years. Sometimes it takes years for lab work."

One old case, more than 20 years ago, the police department received DNA evidence. The homicide suspect was already deceased.

Webb said sometimes it takes a long time to wait on something that will progress the case.

The DPD relies on the Illinois State Police crime lab on evidence. Lab officials can say it could take six to nine months to get evidence analyzed on a homicide.

It's usually a year to 18 months, Webb said.

"It's an unfortunate situation with backlog and funding, and manpower, and all of those things play into it. But it's the reality of the situation we're in. There's not enough manpower, there's not enough money to make it go faster," he said.

In addition to homicides, detectives work on felony cases.

The police department can't assign a detective to every case. If there are property crimes or damaged vehicles, then they start matching criteria to the cases to determine which cases are assigned to detectives.