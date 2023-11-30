Criminal investigation leads to arrest of Fayetteville police officer

A Fayetteville patrol officer was arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor allegations she obstructed justice and failed to discharge her duties, Police Chief Kemberle Braden announced at a late-night news conference Wednesday.

Tamyra Billings, 31, is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana for allegedly possessing less than half an ounce, the chief said.

"We investigate our own and try to hold our own accountable," Braden said about 11:30 p.m.

He said the charges against Billings came after a three-day investigation that involved multiple detectives and command staff. Braden said he learned of the allegations Sunday night from a detective and Billings was arrested at her home about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after calling in sick to her shift.

Police Chief Kem Braden, surrounded by members of the Fayetteville Police Department's executive staff, speaks during a press conference at the Fayetteville Police Department on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Braden announced the arrest of a Fayetteville police officer.

The police chief did not detail what Billings is accused of obstructing or what duties she failed to discharge.

He said that despite being charged, Billings is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. He said that the FBI is also conducting a probe into the matter.

Billings has been with the department since October 2021.

Braden said that her arrest was not connected to the Oct. 11 arrest of Officer Izreal Gear-Johnson on two counts of willfully failing to discharge duties; common law obstruction of justice; conspiracy; and maintaining a dwelling for keeping controlled substances.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville Police Officer Tamyra Billings charged