Criminal justice academy open to citizens
Aug. 27—ELKHART — Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Elaine Becker has announced plans for the 12th Criminal Justice Citizens Academy.
Participants will gain insight into the operations of the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and related criminal justice agencies. The academy will include presentations relating to criminal prosecutions, investigations, juvenile crimes, pre-trial diversion, victims assistance, child support and the general operations of the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.