Criminal justice reform advocates call on Gov. Hochul to grant more clemencies than Cuomo

Criminal justice reform advocates planned a wave of rallies across the state Tuesday aimed at persuading Gov. Hochul to grant more clemency applications than her predecessor.

Though more than 16,000 clemency applications have been filed since 2011, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted just 41 sentences — five right before he resigned in disgrace in August.

“Hochul, she can do better than Cuomo. She can approve more clemencies,” said Ulysses Boyd, who was convicted of felony murder in a 1986 slaying but had his sentence commuted by Cuomo in August. “I think she’s the person to do it.”

Governors in New York can grant clemency in two forms: commutations for current prisoners, or pardons for those who finished their sentences but claim consequences related to their convictions.

Boyd says he’s one of the lucky few to get a commutation.

“Clemency is like a lottery pick. You buy a lotto ticket and you never know if you’re going to get it or not,” he said.

Serving a 50-years-to-life sentence, Boyd’s jail time was commuted when he was still 14 years shy of eligibility for a first parole hearing — at age 81.

Instead, he’s out of prison at 66, and helps other men with the transition from prison back into society, while also volunteering weekly at a food drive.

The advocates, who have rallies planned across the state in support of the expanded use of clemency, argue they should be granted year-round — not just during the holiday season, which has been the most common time for governors to commute sentences.

“In almost all instances in which Andrew Cuomo granted clemency, it was to a handful of people in late December or early January. We don’t believe that values of mercy and redemption, and the exercise of clemency, should be limited to once or twice per year,” wrote more than 100 criminal justice reform groups in a letter to Hochul.

Hochul’s press secretary, Hazel Crampton-Hays, declined to comment on pending clemency applications, noting “the process is confidential.”

But she stated Hochul “is committed to improving justice, fairness, and safety in the criminal justice system, and we are reviewing applications in that context.”