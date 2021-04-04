Criminal justice reform coalition praises passage of bills by state lawmakers

Apr. 4—The 2021 General Assembly session produced several bills that earned the praise of advocates of criminal justice reform.

In particular, lawmakers passed bills that put numerous safeguards on when law enforcement officers can serve "no knock" search warrants, gave judges more leeway when deciding whether to transfer a juvenile to adult court, and raised the dollar amount for when a theft becomes a felony from $500 to $1,000.

Some of the bills lawmakers approved have been in the works for years. The "no knock" warrant bill, however, resulted from last year's shooting death of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in her home late at night when officers attempted to serve a "no knock" warrant.

But members of Kentucky Smart on Crime, a coalition of agencies that work together on criminal justice reform, said last week their efforts will continue.

"The Smart on Crime coalition is very much in this for the long haul," said Jason Hall, executive director of the Catholic Conference of Kentucky. "We know there are a lot of steps on this journey."

Senate Bill 4, which was sponsored by Senate President Robert Stivers, makes several changes to how a "no knock" warrant can be served. A warrant without notice could only be used in certain circumstances, such as when giving notice would endanger lives, in cases involving a "violent offender" charge, terrorism or WMDs.

Officers wanting to serve a warrant without giving notice would need the approval of a supervisor, a member of their local county or Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and a judge. A no-knock warrant could only be served between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

"This is the first time we've talked about (these) issues at the state level," said Keturah Herron, a policy strategist with the ACLU of Kentucky.

"When you look at Senate Bill 4 as a whole, it's a great bill. It's a good step," Herron said. Later, he said Breonna Taylor's family "was very satisfied and happy with what we did with Senate Bill 4."

House Bill 216, which was sponsored by Rep. C. Ed Massey, a Hebron Republican, raises the dollar amount at which theft becomes a felony to $1,000. Several surrounding states, including Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia also have felony thresholds of $1,000.

The change "is a modest step forward, but it is important," said Ashley Spalding, research director for the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. "There has been advocacy on this specific topic for a long time for this bill to move forward."

Raising the felony threshold was important because having a felony record causes "collateral consequences," such as difficulty finding employment, Spalding said.

"At $500 ... we were really out of step with other states," she said.

Other states have felony theft thresholds as high as $2,500 and "research does show that states that have increased their felony theft threshold haven't seen an increase in crime," she said.

Senate Bill 32, which was sponsored by Hopkinsville Republican Sen. Whitney Westerfield, prevents the automatic transfer of a juvenile to adult court for cases when a handgun is involved. The bill allows judges to determine whether a juvenile in a gun case should be sent to adult court.

The bill would give the judge several factors to consider in addition to the involvement of a gun, such as the child's prior court history, the best interest of the child and the community, the likelihood of rehabilitation and if the child has an intellectual disability.

"This bill is huge. This bill is going to make a huge impact on people's lives," Herron said.

The previous language required automatic transfer if a handgun was involved in a crime, which affected more Black juveniles than whites. Statistics provided by Kentucky Smart on Crime said in 2020, 53% of juveniles transferred to adult court were Black, although Black residents make up only 8% of the state's population.

Racial disparities are "almost in every area we work in. This is really throughout the criminal justice system," Hall said.

Lawmakers have become more interested in criminal justice reform through advocacy efforts, such as meeting the people who have been through the criminal justice system as defendants.

"I'm certainly hopeful there has been a real shift, because there is more work to do," Spalding said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

