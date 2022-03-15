Criminal justice reform in Tennessee is a conversation worth having

Hello Knoxville Soul readers,

Cyntoia Brown, third from left, posted this photo on her official Facebook page on Aug. 18, captioning it: "Lunch date with Governor Bill Haslam and First Lady Crissy Haslam. Around this time two years ago this man of God ordered that I be released from prison. Forever grateful."

The highlight of my week was talking with former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Cyntoia Brown-Long about their first public event together since he granted her clemency in 2019. They took part in a discussion Tuesday on criminal justice reform at Vanderbilt University.

Brown-Long was tried as an adult in the Tennessee criminal justice system and found guilty of first-degree murder when she was 16. She had been the victim of human trafficking and shot a man during a sex exchange. Her fate was a mandatory 51 years in prison before she could be eligible for parole. Haslam granted her freedom.

Before I worked for Knox News, I had the opportunity to meet and interview Cyntoia after she was released from prison.

I have been thankful to maintain an ongoing relationship with her and keep up with her life post-incarceration over the past couple of years.

It is fulfilling to see the redemption in Cyntoia's life and how it has led to deeper conversations around restorative justice.

Before becoming a reporter, I volunteered for organizations advocating against mass incarceration, and I'm passionate about the cause. In Tennessee, we have a lot to think about.

Cyntoia Brown- Long recently speaks at a Niagara Falls event for Juneteenth, an anti trafficking engagement on June 19, 2021.

Juvenile justice hot topic in Tennessee

Our state has some of the harshest sentencing for minors who are convicted of murder in adult court. Under Tennessee law, a minor has to serve at least 51 years of a life sentence.

Just two weeks ago, I sat in Knox County juvenile court and witnessed a judge's decision to try a 15-year-old as an adult. It's happening all across our state.

The movement to reform juvenile sentencing has gained momentum in recent years as scientific research has revealed differences between teen and adult brains.

Brown-Long’s case didn’t end up changing state law. However, the Tennessee Supreme Court is considering whether to end strict life sentences for juveniles.

If Tennessee's sentencing laws are found to be unconstitutional, it could provide a path out of prison for all the other Tennesseans sentenced to life as juveniles.

Cyntoia told me she hopes to one day talk with Gov. Bill Lee about criminal justice reform.

"I hope to have a very open and honest conversation about the way things are currently in Tennessee. I hope that it encourages our current Gov. Bill Lee to take a second look at the way things are in our state, especially around the subject of juvenile justice," she said.

Knoxville's Maurice Mays executed 100 years ago

Maurice Mays, convicted of murdering Bertie Lindsey which led to the Knoxville Race Riot of 1919. After two trials, Mays was executed for the crime in 1922. (Beck Cultural Center)

If you aren't familiar with the case of Maurice Mays, check out some of our past reporting in the Beck Cultural Exchange Center's newsletter this week.

Mays was convicted of the murder of a white woman in Knoxville and executed on the morning of March 15, 1922. He professed his innocence until he took his final breath in a Tennessee electric chair. The Beck is still fighting for his exoneration 100 years later.

More: Posthumous pardon still sought for Knoxville man executed in 1922 despite claiming his innocence

More: 100 years ago, Knoxville's streets ran red after a woman's death and a mob's fury

BasketVols win SEC Championship

Mar 13, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA;Members of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrate after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC championship game at Amelie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

In other news, how about those VOLS! The University of Tennessee men's basketball team won its first SEC title since 1979. Check out our newsroom's great reporting on the tournament from Tampa.

