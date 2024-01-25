Criminal justice scholarships available

Jan. 24—RUSHVILLE — Rush County Sheriff Allan Rice has announced that the Indiana Sheriffs' Association is awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies.

There will be approximately 40 $750 scholarships awarded to qualifying students throughout the state.

To qualify for one of these scholarships, the applicant must be an Indiana resident, a current member of the association or a dependent or dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field and enroll as a full-time (12 hours or more) student.

Applications are available from the RCHS Guidance Department and the Rush County Sheriff's Department; an application may also be downloaded from www.indianasheriffs.org.

The completed application must be received by the ISA on or before April 1.

