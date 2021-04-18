'The criminal justice system does not always get it right,' chief justice says

Laura A. Bischoff, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·5 min read

Apr. 18—A team of legal experts is studying ways Ohio's criminal justice system could be reformed so that wrongful convictions are caught and corrected earlier.

The fight to overturn a wrongful conviction can take decades and enormous resources under the current system. The Ohio Innocence Project, based at the University of Cincinnati College of Law, has worked to free 32 innocent people since 2003 — collectively they served roughly 600 years behind bars.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Maureen O'Connor, a former county prosecutor, established a task force of experts to examine how Ohio could do a better job of reviewing and catching wrongful convictions. The group is scheduled to deliver a report by late summer.

"The criminal justice system does not always get it right. I think that's the starting point here. And if we haven't gotten it right, we shouldn't say, 'Oh, well, the system worked,' because the system didn't work. If there is a way to reexamine that and revisit it, that's what these integrity task forces are all about," O'Connor said.

She added: "I don't think anybody should be against this."

The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, which wields substantial political power at the Ohio Statehouse, decided not to participate in the task force.

"We're concerned with the idea of a judicial task force making recommendations to prosecutors, elected officers of a separate branch, about what they should be doing in their office," OPAA Executive Director Louis Tobin said.

He added: "There are already in Ohio multiple levels of appellate review, and post-conviction review, and opportunities to have DNA tested or to present other new evidence. So what these advocates really want are more avenues to continually relitigate a bunch of cases where they just don't like the outcome."

In August, the prosecutors' association published its best practices for conviction reviews, which includes establishing conviction integrity units within prosecutor offices. Three counties — Cuyahoga in 2014, Summit in 2019 and Franklin this year — set up such units. But Ohio's 85 other counties have not, according to Tobin.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mathias Heck Jr., said in a written statement: "Our office does not have a formal 'integrity unit.' When responding to the various post-conviction legal challenges that are already provided for by Ohio law, my office strives to be objective in claims of post-conviction and wrongful convictions, following the existing guidelines."

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly, who is serving on the conviction integrity task force, said he views taking away an innocent person's freedom is "one of the worst forms of injustice in our democracy."

Donnelly said post-conviction review and the appeals process, as well as efforts by public defenders and the Ohio Innocence Project, are not enough.

"The system, as it is presently designed, is not effectively and efficiently dealing with these claims of innocence. The stars really have to align for someone who is wrongfully convicted to get the system to take a second look at their case and send them on the road toward exoneration," he said.

Wrongful convictions can happen based on issues such as bad forensics, police or prosecutor misconduct, mistaken eyewitness identifications and false confessions.

Wrongful conviction claims are rare among tens of thousands of cases, Tobin said, and valid claims are even more rare. Given that, smaller counties might not want to establish conviction integrity units, he said.

"A unit might not be practical for smaller counties where these claims are nonexistent or exceedingly rare. In these counties, our practices can still be used as guidance about what to consider or alternatively they recommend entering into agreements with counties that do have units," Tobin said.

Donnelly said Ohio could follow the lead of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan, which established statewide conviction integrity units under their state attorney general offices.

He added that the state has paid out millions of dollars to settle wrongful conviction claims, and it'd be smart to spend the money on the front end to prevent such claims.

The state of Ohio agreed last year to pay $1.2 million to M. Jenny Wilcox and Robert Aldridge, former Huber Heights residents who were wrongfully convicted in 1985 of 23 child molestation charges and told it'd be 60 years before they'd be eligible for parole. They spent more than a decade in prison before the case became unraveled by the work of private investigator Martin Yant of Columbus.

Donnelly, who served as a trial court judge for 14 years, said it is difficult to know how many innocent people may be wrongfully convicted.

"It's scary that there could be this very large percentage of people. Their claims need to be processed. We have to value truth over finality. We have to have a system that recognizes that these forms of injustice occur and how to remedy them systemically as soon as possible — it should be everybody's goal, including prosecutors," Donnelly said.

Tobin of the prosecutors' association said: "It's unfair to characterize prosecutors as resistant to calls for review or to act like they blindly stand behind convictions. Prosecutors are already held to a higher ethical standard than other attorneys. They are resistant to calls for review that lack merit, and the vast majority of these do lack merit."

By the Numbers:

2,755: Americans have been exonerated — wrongly convicted and later cleared of all charges — since 1989, according to the National Registry of Exonerations

85: Ohioans have been exonerated

3: People have been exonerated, two cases are pending and six more people had their sentences reduced after Cuyahoga County prosecutor's conviction integrity unit reviewed their cases

1: Application for review has been received by Summit County prosecutor's conviction integrity unit

Recommended Stories

  • Indianapolis shooting: gunman bought two rifles after police seized his shotgun

    Brandon Hole bought assault weapons he used in attack months after his shotgun was confiscated over mental health concerns Friends, family and community members hold up their phones during a candlelight vigil held in Krannert Park in Indianapolis, Indiana, to remember the victims of a mass shooting at a local FedEx facility. Photograph: Jeff Dean/AFP/Getty Images A gunman who murdered eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis legally purchased the two semi-automatic rifles he used in the attack, months after a shotgun he owned was confiscated by police over concerns around his mental health. Brandon Hole, 19, who killed himself at the conclusion of the massacre, bought the two assault weapons in July and September 2020, according to Indianapolis metropolitan police chief Randal Taylor, after the shotgun was taken from him in March following a call from his mother concerned at his mental state. The department said in a tweet that agents from the federal bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives (ATF) had traced the weapons’ purchase. Hole, a former FedEx employee, was able to “legally purchase a much more powerful weapon than a shotgun,” Taylor said in a statement released Saturday, adding his belief that a red flag law determination had not been made. In Indiana, authorities have two weeks after seizing a weapon to persuade a judge that person is unstable and should not be permitted to have a gun. Hole was believed to be suicidal, and was questioned by FBI agents last year after his mother reported her son might commit a “suicide by cop”, leading to the seizure of a pump-action shotgun. But Taylor said he was unsure if a red flag hearing ever took place. “I don’t know how we held onto it,” Taylor told the New York Times, referring to the shotgun. “But it’s good that we did.” Hole began firing randomly at people in the parking lot of the FedEx facility late Thursday, killing four, before entering the building, fatally shooting four more people and then turning the gun on himself, Craig McCartt, the deputy police chief, said. Investigators looking into a motive have established that Hole worked for FedEx as recently as last year. In their own statement on Saturday, Hole’s family apologized for his actions. “We tried to get him the help he needed,” it said. Officials are trying to determine if hate or racial bias played a role. Four members of the Sikh community were among the victims, and the FedEx facility employs a “significant” number of workers of the religion, Chief Taylor said. The Marion county coroner’s office identified the dead as Matthew R Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74. The shooting is the deadliest incident of violence collectively in the Sikh community in the US since 2012, when a white supremacist burst into a Sikh temple in Wisconsin and shot 10 people, killing seven. Members of Indianapolis’s tight-knit Sikh community joined with city officials to call for gun reforms at a vigil attended by more than 200 people at a park on Saturday evening. Aasees Kaur, who represented the Sikh Coalition, spoke out alongside the city’s mayor and other elected officials to demand action that would prevent such attacks from happening again. “We must support one another, not just in grief, but in calling our policymakers and elected officials to make meaningful change,” Kaur said. “The time to act is not later, but now. We are far too many tragedies, too late, in doing so.” President Joe Biden last week announced a half-dozen executive actions to combat an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence, but said much more was needed. Associated Press contributed to this report

  • FedEx Gunman Bought 2 Rifles After Police Seized His Shotgun, Chief Says

    INDIANAPOLIS — Brandon Hole, the 19-year-old man who the police say fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility Thursday night, legally purchased two semi-automatic rifles he used in the attack just a few months after the police seized a shotgun from him, the chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday. In March 2020, the police seized a shotgun from Hole after his mother raised concerns about his mental state, records show. But, Chief Randal Taylor said, the fact that Hole was legally able to make the more recent gun purchases indicated that — despite his mother’s warning and the police seizure of a gun — the authorities had not deemed him subject to Indiana’s so-called red flag law, which bars people from possessing a firearm if they are found by a judge to present a dangerous risk. The revelation came as Indianapolis mourned the deaths of workers at the sprawling FedEx facility near the edge of city limits. The deaths, and the gunshot wounds sustained by at least seven others during a shift change on a chilly night, jolted a nation where mass killings have become commonplace. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times At least four of the victims were members of the Sikh community, and the attack renewed the fears among American Sikhs, who have over the years been accosted for wearing turbans and attacked in a house of worship. “The shock wave went through the entire Sikh community,” said Kanwal Prakash Singh, who has watched the Indianapolis-area Sikh population grow from a handful of individuals to thousands since he arrived in the late 1960s. “Why would a 19-year-old,” he asked, “do that to these innocent people?” The family of Hole, who was said to be a former worker at the facility, released a statement Saturday that apologized to the victims and said, “We tried to get him the help he needed.” He killed himself after the attack, the authorities said. They have not said whether hate or bias might have played a role in the attack. Under Indiana’s red flag law, the authorities have two weeks after taking someone’s weapon to argue before a judge that the person is unstable and should be barred from possessing a gun for a period of time. Taylor said he was unsure whether a hearing like that ever took place in the case of Hole, although the police never returned the shotgun they had seized last year. “I don’t know how we held onto it,” Taylor said in an interview Saturday night. “But it’s good that we did.” However, the chief added, Hole went on to “legally purchase a much more powerful weapon than a shotgun.” On Saturday night, the Police Department announced that the two assault-style rifles that Hole used in Thursday’s attack were bought in July and September 2020. Those purchases, the chief suggested, would have been possible only if a red flag determination had never been made. Red flag laws, which exist in more than a dozen states, moved to the center of the national conversation about gun regulation after a massacre at a Florida high school in 2018. It remains uncertain whether a judge ruled against a red flag determination in Hole’s case or whether prosecutors took his case before a judge at all. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to questions about whether they pursued a red flag ruling against Hole. A search of online court records did not reveal any such case associated with his name. Under Indiana’s law, a person is considered dangerous if he “presents an imminent risk” to himself or others, or if he fits certain other criteria, including a documented propensity for violent conduct. The seizure of weapons under these laws is often temporary. If the judge decides the person is so unstable they should not be permitted to have guns, the seizure stands and the person is unable to possess a firearm for a period of months. Even if a judge decides that someone should not be allowed to possess firearms, that determination lasts for only a year. After that, prosecutors must again prove that the person is unfit to possess firearms, or the ruling is lifted. As vigils took place Saturday across Indianapolis, flags atop the Indiana Statehouse were at half-staff. In the parking lot of a Baptist church on the city’s west side, activists whose families had been affected by gun violence gathered to express their support. And for the Sikh community, which has grown in numbers in Central Indiana in recent decades, the size of the losses were overwhelming. Members of the Sikh community still recall the painful aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, when, in a wave of anti-Muslim sentiment, some Americans also targeted Sikhs with taunts of “Go home” or “Osama bin Laden.” And Sikhs continue to mourn the killing of six people by a white supremacist at a Wisconsin temple in 2012. “We don’t know whether this was targeted or a coincidence,” said Dr. Sukhwinder Singh, 29, a leader at his gurdwara, or Sikh temple, southeast of Indianapolis. “We are all so numb. This is something that will take weeks to process.” At Sikh temples across Indianapolis, members gathered Saturday to mourn, pray and reflect on the circumstances of the shooting. Many of them described the victims from their community as hard workers, dedicated to their families and committed to their faith, which is known for its tradition of service, including supporting victims of natural disasters and organizing food drives during the coronavirus pandemic. Many Sikhs were among the 875 employees at FedEx’s 300,000-square foot sorting facility near Indianapolis International Airport where parcels are whisked away into an automated system where they are digitally scanned, weighed and measured, shuttled around by conveyor belt and sorted. A current job posting for package handlers at the facility promises up to $17 per hour. Jaswinder Singh, a new hire at FedEx who was excited to receive his first paycheck, was a daily presence at a temple in Greenwood, just outside Indianapolis, where he would cut vegetables for temple visitors, mop the floors and serve food. He sometimes stopped by the temple before heading to work. “He was a simple man,” said Harjap Singh Dillon, whose sister was married to one of Jaswinder Singh’s sons. “He used to pray and meditate a lot, and he did community service.” John Weisert, who at 74 was the oldest victim, had once been a mechanical engineer and liked to play country and western and bluegrass music on his guitar, said his son, Mike. He had been considering retirement. “He was hunched and arched over with his back,” Mike Weisert said. “The job was killing him by inches, slowly. His career had been winding down, and some of us were worried.” Matthew Alexander, 32, had once attended Butler University. He loved to watch St. Louis Cardinals baseball and had worked at FedEx for several years, according to a friend, Ryan Sheets. He had recently bought a home in Avon, an Indianapolis suburb, Sheets said. “Matt was someone who was the perfect friend,” Sheets said. “Not a jealous bone in his body; he was generous.” Samaria Blackwell, 19, had worked as a lifeguard and dreamed of becoming a police officer, her parents said. “On the court or the soccer field, she had a tough game face, but that quickly turned to a smile outside of competition,” Blackwell’s parents said in a statement provided by a family friend. “Samaria loved people, especially those of advanced age. She always found time to invest in the older generation, whether it was by listening or serving.” Karli Smith, also 19, was a softball player and fan of hip-hop music who graduated from high school last year. “She was the kind of girl that if she saw someone having a bad day, she’d go out of her way to make them smile,” said her brother, Brandon Smith. Amarjit Sekhon, who had two teenage sons, was a regular at Sikh services, where she prepared lentils and served food to visitors, said Jigna Shah, who got to know Sekhon through their temple. “She was a very sweet person,” Shah said. “She was like an aunt to our family.” Rimpi Girn said Sekhon, her aunt, had moved to Indiana from Ohio to be closer to family. Sekhon began working at FedEx about six months ago on an overnight shift from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m., Girn said, and had two sons, ages 14 and 19. “We can’t even think of what to tell him,” Girn said of the younger son. “All of a sudden last night, his mom went to work, and she never came back today.” Girn also knew Jasvinder Kaur, the mother of her sister-in-law. She said Kaur had planned to make a yogurt recipe that she had perfected for her granddaughter’s second birthday on Saturday and hoped to soon get a driver’s license. “And today we’re gathering to plan a funeral,” Girn said. As the Sikh population in Indianapolis grew over the past few decades, as many as 10 temples opened across the city and its suburbs. A Sikh Day parade became part of the city’s social calendar. New community members continued to come to Indiana, some directly from India, but many others from states on the East and West coasts. Amarjeet Kaur Johal, another of the victims, was a grandmother in her 60s who loved to watch Indian soap operas. The matriarch of her family of 25, she followed that path to Indiana. Like many others in the community, she moved to the United States decades ago to be closer to her children and their families, part of a broader wave of Sikh migration to North America that began in earnest in the 1980s. She lived for a time in California before coming to Indianapolis. Johal, a FedEx employee for about four years, had worked a half-shift Thursday and was planning to celebrate a relative’s birthday when she got home that night. She was waiting for her car pool outside the building when she was shot, a grandson said. “We all told her there was no need for her to work,” said Komal Chohan, 25, a granddaughter. “She could stay home and live leisurely, spending time with her grandchildren. But she wanted something of her own, she wanted to work, and she was great at her job. She built a community at FedEx.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • One Way to Get People Off the Streets: Buy Hotels

    SAN FRANCISCO — The inside of the van was lined with plastic. The driver was masked and ready to go. There was a seat for just one passenger. Gregory Sanchez eyed the setup warily. Sanchez was 64 and homeless, and the van was there to ferry him from a sidewalk tent to a room where he could shelter from the pandemic. It was good news, blessed news, he said. It was also a little creepy. Sanchez didn’t know where he was going, and the sheets of foggy plastic, which coated the seats and windows to prevent the spread of disease, made it impossible to see out the window. Riding away from his longtime home in San Francisco’s Mission District, he cycled through dark possibilities — “It felt like I was in one of those movies where they take you to an army base or something” — before the door opened in front of a boutique hotel. He stepped down from the van and walked to a curved granite reception desk where he set a bin of clothes on a luggage cart. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I go like: ‘Is this real? Can this be real?’” he said. “And they take me to the room, and the room is beautiful.” Sanchez’s new home, on the fourth floor of San Francisco’s Hotel Diva, came courtesy of a state and federal effort to rent rooms for homeless people as COVID-19 spread. The program began in March 2020 at a pair of hotels near the Oakland Airport and at its peak extended to hundreds of properties from Crescent City to San Diego, allowing 35,000 homeless Californians to take refuge from the streets. COVID-19 is the proverbial crisis that became an opportunity — one that advocates and politicians say allowed them to treat homelessness like the national disaster that it has long been. Over the past decade, as the state’s median home value has risen to $700,000, the number of people sleeping on the streets has jumped 40% to about 113,000 residents, or a little over half of the nation’s unsheltered homeless population. This happened despite various multibillion-dollar initiatives to curb it. The sight of freeway-side shanties and parks full of tents has simply become part of the California landscape. But the pandemic, which according to a dire early projection could have killed 25,000 homeless people in the state, added two sorely needed ingredients — federal money and an excuse to move fast. With the travel industry hobbled and stimulus money continuing to flow, Gov. Gavin Newsom has since doubled down by creating a program to buy hotels in hopes of creating permanent homeless housing en masse. “This is going to put us on a trajectory to do in literally a couple of years what would have easily taken us a decade or two,” he said in an interview. In a blizzard of transactions that sidestepped many of the local rules that make California one of the nation’s hardest places to build, the state spent $800 million on 94 projects that will become permanent supportive housing, or housing that is paired with on-site social services. It has been a clear success for Newsom, a Democrat who was popular statewide but is facing a potential recall. What was once a half-baked idea that in February 2020 got a sentence in his State of the State address has since created 6,000 new supportive units, or about triple the usual pace of around 2,000 units a year. Hotel Diva, which in December was bought from an investment group by the nonprofit Episcopal Community Services of San Francisco with help from a state grant, accounts for 130 of them. California’s hotel-buying program, officially called Homekey, is both a drop in the bucket and a remarkable achievement. The state, which has 40 million residents, still has a crippling housing affordability problem, and even the most successful outcome would do little more than buy time to confront the decades-old structural issues — high housing costs, low wages, poor mental health care — that keep new people falling into homelessness faster than those on the streets can get out. It has also set up a national model to fashion tens of thousands of new homeless quarters for less than the cost of new construction, and in a fraction of the time, by repurposing hotels, strip malls and other distressed real estate that has been heavily discounted by the pandemic and its economic fallout. Several other state and local governments, including Oregon; Austin, Texas; and King County, Washington; have since begun similar efforts. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden in March, allocates $5 billion to fund efforts to provide housing for homeless people, including through conversions. “Whether they intended to or not, the state of California ran this very thorough proof of concept,” said Mary Tingerthal, a consultant who used to head Minnesota’s housing finance agency. Tingerthal, who has spent the past few months studying hotel-buying programs for the National Alliance to End Homelessness, said that over the next to two to three years, governments should be able to convert 50,000 to 100,000 hotel rooms to supportive housing — if they could raise the money to buy them. Much of that opportunity lies at economy hotels whose rooms will not be as nice as Sanchez’s place at the Diva, where he has propped his 49ers pillow against a sculpted steel headboard. But when the various hotel conversion programs are combined with efforts to transform other commercial real estate to housing, it becomes a once-in-a-generation opportunity to, if not exactly solve homelessness, at least make a dent. Hotels have long been an indicator of urban change and a reflection of the economy around them. Their construction is a sign of optimism, their decay a bellwether of decline. Over a century plus of history, the seven-story building that houses the Hotel Diva has shape-shifted to the circumstances, moving from low-income residents to higher-end business travelers and back. Now it has been enlisted to help solve California’s biggest and saddest problem. How the Somerton Became the Diva San Francisco was back and ready to celebrate. It was late 1914, and the city, having spent the previous years rebuilding after the 1906 earthquake and fire, was preparing to host the 1915 World’s Fair, called the Panama-Pacific International Exposition. New hotels were opening to expectations of banner business, and on Dec. 21 Mrs. W.F. Morris inaugurated the Hotel Somerton. In the years after the fair, the Somerton settled into a stable but unglamorous business providing lower-cost rooms to mostly long-term residents who had to walk down the hall to use the bathroom. Then came Joseph Goldie, a liquor wholesaler who bought the hotel in 1920 and proceeded with an overhaul. In a 1921 advertisement, Goldie trumpeted the new carpets. He said he had rid the staff of “sleepyheads and chair sitters” and had shooed away long-term guests. “Instead of a mere rooming-house,” the ad said, “the Somerton has become a real hotel.” A few decades after Goldie’s renovation, as San Francisco lost residents to the postwar suburbs, the Somerton reverted to its original life of housing long-term residents. It remained that way through the 1970s, when the city embarked on the technology-driven transformation that defines it to this day. In the 1980s, as companies like Apple were creating the personal computing industry, a new type of small, personality-driven hotel — they would eventually be called “boutiques” — took root in San Francisco. The progenitor of this movement was a former investment banker named Bill Kimpton, whose eponymous chain began two blocks from the Somerton. Kimpton positioned his properties as cozy alternatives to the large, atrium-style hotels that dominated business travel at the time. Instead of glass elevators and bars full of men in conference badges, he catered to a new class of business traveler who wanted to be near cool local restaurants and preferred a smaller hotel with an evening wine hour. The idea took off. Through the first half of the 1980s, San Francisco added 2,000 hotel rooms through conversions, fashioning a new industry and tourist destinations from residential dwellings that were described at the time as flophouses. The Somerton was one of them — purchased again, this time by an apartment magnate named Frank Lembi. Lembi, who died two years ago at 100, was a controversial character with a long history of tenant complaints. In 2011, his companies, Skyline Realty and CitiApartments, agreed to pay as much as $10 million in fines as part of a settlement with the city of San Francisco, after being sued on accusations that its business model was to buy rent-controlled buildings for a discount, then push out tenants by changing locks, shutting off utilities and intimidating residents with visits from “paramilitary-like agents.” When he purchased the Somerton, tenants asked the city to prevent him from converting it to tourist use but eventually reached a settlement. In 1984, after the deal closed, Lembi’s daughter, Yvonne Detert, who previously renovated two other boutiques in the area, took over management and renamed it the Hotel Diva. The appeal of the location was obvious: two blocks from Union Square, with its department stores and its cable car line. But the Diva also sat on the edge of the Tenderloin, an old vice district whose proximity once prompted a reviewer to warn travelers that the adjoining neighborhood was “overrun with hookers.” Stuck between the postcard city and its racy underbelly, Detert used a mix of gimmick and attitude to create a destination. She renovated so each room had its own bathroom. She designed the space by giving her architect a collage of torn-out magazine pages with inspirations like “the chrome of a lipstick tube.” She had visiting celebrities (Joan Rivers, Carol Channing, Leontyne Price) write their names into the front sidewalk. Guests checked in at a front desk whose back wall had four screens playing music videos, before walking through brushed metal elevators on the way to VCR-equipped rooms. Reviewers called it high-tech and snickered at Detert’s idea of putting a condom in each room’s safe (“safe sex”). “At the time, that block was really off the beaten path of Union Square,” she said in an interview. “We really wanted to make it into something that was going to drive people to come to it.” From Public Housing to Homeless a Block Away When the Hotel Diva opened its doors to a new era, Gregory Sanchez was doing manual labor on the other side of the new economy. He’d grown up in the Mission at the Valencia Gardens public housing complex and spent his adolescence hanging on streets that used to be marked by body shops and appliance repair stores but are now known for the high-end coffee shops and passing Google buses that have become the symbol of San Francisco’s pre-pandemic gentrification. Sanchez’s family, two parents and five kids, lived in a three-bedroom apartment where he and three brothers shared a room with a pair of bunk beds. “My sister made me a Kool-Aid stand and I used to sell the Kool-Aid right there,” he said. The Hotel Diva is only 2 miles away, but Sanchez said he’d never seen it or spent time in the Union Square area until he started moving office furniture after high school. For much of the 1980s, he lugged desks and assembled cubicles as closed offices gave way to open floor plans. He once had to move a fireproof file cabinet that was insulated with concrete and weighed something like 500 pounds, he said. He now has a bad back. With offices in San Francisco booming and ample opportunity for overtime, Sanchez at his peak could max out at $22 an hour, or a little over $60 adjusted for inflation, he said. He also wasn’t worried about rent. He stayed in his family’s public housing unit until his mid-20s and had a cheap after-hours life that consisted of floating around the neighborhood and hanging out with friends near the 24th Street BART stop. “I was always in the streets,” he said. When he moved out of his family’s apartment, an event that was set off by his brother’s killing in a drug deal, it began what he described as a run of falling wages, broken relationships and unstable housing arrangements that took him around and out of the Bay Area and ended with him pitching a tent in front of a church a block away. “I started getting into partying and stuff,” he said. “Starting cocaine and smoking weed.” Sanchez said he had had only two formal leases, each for a couple of months, and along the way had cycled through enough wives and girlfriends that he could not precisely say how many of their names he had had tattooed and covered up. “Bad call,” he said. “I’ve got a heart for people.” Bouncing from rooms to floors and couches, Sanchez said, he was functionally homeless even if he wasn’t on the streets. At one point he moved to Sacramento, where rent is cheaper, but he had shifted to landscaping and painting work after his back injury, and that paid as little as $10 an hour. In early 2020, making about $1,000 a month in Social Security benefits and a little extra with hourly yard and gutter-cleaning jobs, he was sleeping on the floor of a friend’s hotel room. One day he ran into a woman he knew, and she offered to let him sleep in her tent next to an Episcopal church a block away from his childhood apartment. He said yes, and soon after got his own tent. “I was like: ‘Oh, this is how it is? It’s not too bad,’” he said. Homelessness as Gregory Sanchez experienced it is a relatively new phenomenon. Academics started documenting people sleeping in parks and bus stations in the early 1980s. Then, as now, researchers ascribed it to a mix of falling wages, rising housing costs and a fraying safety net combined with addiction and untreated mental illness. Another factor, which has been mostly lost to history, was the loss of single-room-occupancy hotels, which served as a crucial source of last-resort housing. That’s what prompted tenants to push back against the Somerton’s conversion. In 1984, when Lembi asked the city for permission to renovate the Somerton from a residential to a tourist hotel, it was challenged by Randy Shaw, a longtime housing advocate who founded the Tenderloin Housing Clinic in 1980 and still runs it today. He eventually negotiated a settlement that allowed the two dozen long-term residents to stay in what would become the Hotel Diva. “In the late ’70s, as San Francisco was gentrifying, the one supply of housing for low-income people was single-room-occupancy hotels,” he said in an interview. “We thought the city should do everything they could to preserve it, because if you can’t live in an SRO, where are you going to go?” A Pandemic Cut Through Red Tape In February 2020, when Gavin Newsom strode to the dais in the state’s Assembly chamber to give a State of the State address that, contrary to his usual style of veering from issue to issue, focused entirely on homelessness, the idea of buying and rehabilitating hotels was basically a bullet point. “We are also pushing for new models of homeless housing — like hotel/motel conversions and prefab and tiny homes — and as we do, we’ll cut the red tape to get to ‘yes’ on these innovative approaches,” the governor said, before pivoting to mental health. This was 10 days before the United States’ first reported death from COVID-19 and a month before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. Newsom said that at the time of his address, he imagined a hotel-buying program getting little more than a few million dollars. “Maybe, honestly, like 200 units,” he said. “I wanted to prove the point that we could do this.” A month later, with the pandemic raging, hotels sat empty and his administration was formulating a plan to repurpose them for the homeless to shelter in place. The virus was still new enough that many of these meetings were conducted without masks, but it was clear that it preyed on the old and the sick, two common traits among the homeless population, prompting nightmare visions of shelters being wiped out and bodies being loaded into dump trucks. The solution was Project Roomkey, which used funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to lease hotel rooms for homeless people so they could isolate and shelter in place. Since there was no way to house California’s entire homeless population, city and county governments — which along with nonprofits performed the on-the-ground work — gave priority to people whose age or preexisting conditions made them vulnerable. Gregory Sanchez remembers it perfectly, because it was amazing and also weird. He was inside his tent, sitting in a beach chair, when a city employee came by to ask if he was interested in temporary housing. He said yes, and she put his name into an iPad. A few weeks later, a van showed up to take him to the Diva. For months, Sanchez had slept in the same spot in front of the church. He played dominoes and gambled for nickels with a pair of brothers named Fernando and Pete, who lived in the tent to one side. He’d barbecued chicken and hot dogs with an older man he called Tio, who lived in a shack of bed frames to the other side. Now he had 10 minutes to gather his stuff. He packed some clothes and gave away the rest: blankets, pillows, the beach chair, a portable stove, the tent. The van had an automated gate for wheelchair access, and for some reason, Sanchez, who moves slowly but can walk fine, stood on it and was lifted to his seat. As the platform rose, he waved goodbye to his friends. “I felt like the president,” Sanchez said. By the time Sanchez moved into the Hotel Diva, California had received about $10 billion in federal stimulus funds for pandemic-related expenses. In June, the Legislature authorized the state to create a new program — what became Homekey — to acquire permanent housing. The most remarkable thing about the legislation was that it superseded a number of laws, including local zoning ordinances and the California Environmental Quality Act, that make California such a tough place to develop housing. What made that possible, said Jason Elliott, a senior counselor to the governor, was the threat of both the virus and a federal deadline that would force states to give back whatever relief money they didn’t spend. “That combination is why we got this done,” he said. The usual fights erupted. Cities complained that they didn’t have enough input. Neighbors sued. Purchases fell through. But local governments were mostly on board, and the state was able to close 94 deals, for a total of 120 properties, in six months. Newsom has since proposed an additional $1.75 billion to acquire property for homeless housing and said he planned to “significantly” increase that figure but would not elaborate. There is broad agreement that converting hotels to homeless housing can work, at least in some instances. Hotels have long been made into supportive housing, although never on a large scale, because they often cost less than new construction. Episcopal Community Services bought the Hotel Diva for $50 million or $385,000 per room, roughly half what it costs to build an affordable housing unit in San Francisco. They also filled it in a few weeks. Contrast that with a 256-unit supportive housing development the organization is building a mile away: ECS was awarded the project in 2018 and, after years of process and a neighbors’ lawsuit, should finish the buildings next year. The question is whether the urgency of the pandemic can be maintained as the virus fades. No matter how many units the state buys, there is no way to make lasting progress on its homeless problem without reforming its land-use laws to make housing easier to build — something legislators have generally been reluctant to do. Homelessness is a hard problem to feel optimistic about. San Francisco’s tent count has fallen precipitously over the past year, but there are still hundreds of them, and the number of people living in cars has grown. Only a small fraction of the rooms rented for homeless housing in the pandemic will be purchased by the state, leaving local governments to figure out what to do with the tens of thousands of people who, absent a new intervention, will have to return to shelters or the street. Although the intention of purchasing hotels is to provide permanent supportive housing, it’s not clear who will get priority or if Sanchez — who said he wanted to stay — will be among them. But each room is life-changing to a degree that almost no other intervention can provide. In a series of long-term studies of homeless people who have moved to permanent housing, Dr. Margot Kushel, director of the Benioff Homelessness Initiative at the University of California, San Francisco, has found that basically every determinant of health improves. They sleep more, bathe more and show up to doctors’ appointments. They are arrested less and assaulted less, and outside the struggle of survival, they start to think about what to do with their lives. Gregory Sanchez cannot describe his life in the Diva for more than a few minutes without breaking into tears, but when you ask for specifics, he answers with phrases like “to be able to take a shower and shave and stuff.” Part of the goal of supportive housing is to stabilize people with employment or counseling and, unless they are permanently disabled or suffering from severe mental illness, move them to a subsidized apartment or a room with family — clearing space for the next person in need. But absent any incentive for residents to do so, or any mandate to exit, many never leave. It’s a conflict that comes up constantly in policy circles but is regarded as secondary to the goal of simply getting as many people inside as possible. Sanchez takes a bus from the Diva to the Mission most days to hang out with friends and talk about old times. Walking around the neighborhood on a recent morning, he reverted to his habit of referring to buildings by the names of businesses that have been gone for decades. After a trip to the site of his old encampment — the tents are now gone, the nail where he hung a cross in a tree remains — Sanchez walked to a sidewalk flea market where he laid out a collection of old phone chargers and a universal remote control. People always need chargers, he said, and often buy used TVs without a remote. A half-hour and $3 later, his nephew, Jon San Felipe, 51, rode by on his bike. They talked about life and the Giants and Sanchez’s new home. It was the first time Sanchez had told his nephew he had been living in a tent. “I just figured he was staying around, bouncing around, couch-surfing,” San Felipe said. “I didn’t want to go into it because that’s personal. Every man has his pride.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Tributes to 'Harry Potter' actress Helen McCrory are pouring in after news of her death

    J.K. Rowling, Cillian Murphy, Bonnie Wright, and Florence Pugh are some of the people who have reacted to the news of Helen McCrory's death.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • A68 iceberg that was once world’s largest melts away

    Small fragments no longer worth tracking, US National Ice Center says

  • 3 people are dead and 2 are injured after a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    A shooter killed three people and injured two others in a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooter had not been found as of Sunday morning.

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • John Kerry apologises for Donald Trump’s ‘renegade’ stance on climate crisis

    “We are very sorry for the last four years,” US climate envoy John Kerry said

  • Helen McCrory: Peaky Blinders actress dies aged 52, husband Damian Lewis says

    The star, who has died of cancer, was a "beautiful and mighty woman", her husband Damian Lewis said.

  • Universal background checks for gun buyers a modest step, but Republicans still reject it | Opinion

    The latest mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis makes me wonder once again who is crazier: the gunmen who carry out these murders or the millions of Americans who vote for politicians who oppose laws that could prevent these tragedies.

  • Derek DelGaudio's Magic Is So Great It Makes You Want to Cry

    Catlin Ochs/New York Times via ReduxAt the very end of his brilliant new memoir Amoralman, the magician Derek DelGaudio offers his reader a little piece of thread that if pulled hard enough might unravel everything that’s come before. That is, he dares you to contemplate the idea that everything he’s told you so far is a lie. The extraordinary thing is that this offer enhances rather than undercuts his story.Here’s how that plays out: At the beginning of the book, DelGaudio tells about a period in his distant past—distant enough, anyway, for the statute of limitations to have run out—when for six months or so he made his living dealing crooked poker games. In particular he describes a game in which one player kept losing money until he was broke and finally pulled a gun. Turned out he only wanted to know what he could get for the piece to stay in the game. Big exhale. Then, at the end of the book, DelGaudio recounts his last meeting with Ronnie, the card mechanic who’d taught him how to deal a crooked game, and Ronnie tells of the time he dealt a game where a guy pulled a gun—precisely the same story DelGaudio told earlier.“You should put that in your book,” Ronnie tells him, adding, “Just don’t mention me. Say it happened to you.”“But it didn’t,” DelGaudio protests.“They’ll never know the difference.”Which does make a reader wonder just how much of what he’s been told for 233 pages is true. Which is, pretty obviously, DelGaudio’s point: He wants us to doubt. He wants us to at least consider the possibility that he is the most unreliable narrator in the history of storytelling. He wants us to ask why we would assume that when a magician, someone who deceives for a living, turns to memoir writing, he’s suddenly doing everything on the square? It’s a very good question. And you can’t say you weren’t warned on the way in: The subtitle of Amoralman, right there on the cover, is “A True Story and Other Lies.”How Derek DelGaudio Pulled Off the Astonishing ‘In & Of Itself’In at least one subset of magic—card tricks—magicians took a lot of what they know from card cheats: bottom dealing, second dealing, false shuffles and cuts, and so on. Magic routines learned from card sharks are foolproof if performed correctly, because there is no higher bar for dexterity and deception than cheating someone at cards. Fumble a magic trick, and you face embarrassment. Get caught cheating, and you face a beating or worse. The buy-in for the game DelGaudio dealt in L.A. was ten grand.Both card cheats and magicians lie for a living. The difference is, with card cheats, that’s where things stop, while magicians take things a step further. While they too deceive and dupe and even destroy things (the lady sawed in half, the rope cut into pieces), they also make them whole again. They are benign and, in a roundabout way, honest: you know you’re being tricked, that’s the whole point.Magicians are also a little like poets and not just because they both have small audiences composed mostly of their respective peers or merely because mass culture has room for only one or two famous magicians or one or two well-known poets at any given time: Robert Frost, Maya Angelou, Amanda Gorman, Billy Collins, David Copperfield, Ricky Jay, Penn & Teller.Both poetry and magic make rigorous demands on their practitioners, both have something almost musical in their actions, and both have the ability to take the everyday world, turn it inside out, and make us gawp at the result.The best magicians include some emotional element in their routines. When Teller slices the shadow of a rose and the actual rose drops petals with every cut, we are astonished but we are also strangely moved.That’s where DelGaudio takes us in his book and in his stage show, In and of Itself, which ran for more than a year in New York and is now available to watch on Hulu. Some parts are more overtly emotional than others, such as when he does a trick with a brick that he has associated with the brick thrown through the apartment window where he and his lesbian mother lived when he was a small child in a Colorado town overrun with Christian bigots.But the most beautiful and poetic moment for me was his routine with playing cards, which he constructs with a slowly building momentum that achieves the tide-like crescendo of a symphony—and elicits an almost jaw-dropping incredulity in the audience, when in fact all he’s doing is showing us the various ways he cheated at cards.This is, of course, what separates the card cheat and the magician, and what elevates the best card magic to the level of poetry: cheating is merely utilitarian, while card magic, like poetry, is both useless and beautiful, and those two qualities are inseparable.Play word association with most people today, and the first thing they’ll probably say if you say “magician” is “children’s birthday parties.” Most magic isn’t hip. If it’s known at all, it’s for the gaudy likes of the late Siegfried and Roy or David Copperfield, something to do when you’re killing time in Vegas. It’s all merely empty spectacle that has nothing to do with your own life.Max Maven, who is a little gaudy but is also an extraordinary magician and someone who has spent a lot of time thinking about the history of his art, once said, “The great tragedy of 20th century magic in the larger picture is that magicians have taken an art form that is inherently profound and rendered it trivial.”He’s sadly right, but there are exceptions.The dominant style that thrives today comprises the cool magicians: DelGaudio, Penn and Teller, David Blaine, the late Ricky Jay. These performers and their acolytes have won over hipster audiences who might otherwise have deemed magicians as certainly corny and possibly embarrassing. They have made the art of magic once again respectable. Penn and Teller even teach a MasterClass—and a very good one.The magicians in question have won this regard, at least in part, by distancing themselves from their art. They don’t put it down, or condescend to it, or treat it like camp. But, to cite the most obvious example of this distancing, they do talk about magic while they’re performing on stage, almost like illustrated lectures. They may even pretend to explain certain effects. There’s a self consciousness to the performance and to the reception. We the audience are never allowed to forget that we’re witnessing a trick.Ricky Jay made the history of conjuring the nominal subject of his act. You not only watch him pull off a flawless version of the cups and balls, you also get a running commentary on the origin of the routine (cups and balls show up in Egyptian hieroglyphics) and its most famous practitioners (including a man with no arms or legs).As with other subcultures where skill is involved (think circus performers), the best magicians are obsessed with the history of their craft, both oral and written. The field is littered with tales of magicians who tracked down the person who knew the person who developed a certain effect. Tricks are handed down for generations. There is a well-thumbed literature as well, and it’s not just for the amateurs. Dai Vernon, often hailed as the greatest magician of the 20th century, was obsessed with a slim, self-published book called The Expert at the Card Table by S.W. Erdnase, who published his book in 1902 under such an obvious pseudonym because the writer wasn’t teaching people to do card tricks—he was teaching them how to cheat (there are a few card tricks at the back of his book, but they’re just window dressing). Vernon, who discovered the book as a child, just took those lessons and applied them to magic, as his disciples have been doing ever since.“Erdnase” was almost surely an anagram. Card cheats have nothing to gain by outing themselves. But magicians are not much more forthcoming. For example, Vernon, real name David Vernor, used Dai as his stage name, but here’s the beauty part: On the East Coast, his friends pronounced it Day, while West Coast associates went with Dye. Reflexively secretive, like a lot of magicians, he moved from one world to another, never showing everything to anyone. Certainly no one has ever uncovered the identity of Erdnase, whose sole work is still a Bible for a lot of card handlers. But he is not the only oracle. Teller, for example, prefers The Royal Road to Card Magic. I know that because I’m a magic nerd, or was almost.Nearly every famous magician I know of started doing magic as a kid. Ricky Jay appeared on television performing magic when he was 7 years old. I was 8 years old and living in the country with an aunt and uncle in their sixties when the fever hit. I wrote off for a magic catalog advertised in the back of a comic book. Once it arrived, I thumbed its pages until it practically fell apart while I gazed for hours at ads for equipment and paraphernalia I could never afford. I did buy some linking rings and cups and balls and a few other effects, and I learned the routines and practiced some, but I couldn’t even fool myself.I came that close to nerding out and then I quit. I wasn’t at all dexterous, but more than that I just didn’t want to put the time in. And that’s where I parted ways with any magician you’ve ever heard of. But I completely connected with something DelGaudio said in In and of Itself: “I’ll never forget the first time I saw someone perform sleight of hand. I’d love to say it was love at first sight, but I fell in love with all the things I couldn’t see.” That was my story, too. In my brief, inglorious career as a child magician, I figured out quickly that I wasn’t interested in performing for people. Even when I could successfully pull off an illusion, fooling people meant almost nothing to me. All that really mattered was knowing how the trick worked. Once I learned that, I got bored.I would modify that stance a little, all these years later, because now I want to know why a trick is done. Or why I need to watch it. Most magic acts that I’m familiar with are feats of technical skill but not much more. Beyond the skill, which is often out of this world, there’s not a lot of imagination at work, certainly nothing compelling me to watch. The performer’s patter is too often quaint to the point of staleness (“The four queens have been banished. Now let’s bring them back together!”), and the complexity with which too many magicians clothe their routines often makes me lose the thread, such that when the climax arrives, I’ve forgotten why it’s important that the six of clubs is suddenly sitting in that wine glass on the table.That’s what makes DelGaudio such a great magician. Besides being a marvelous technician, he also threads his own life into his act. There’s an emotional component that gives his magic another layer, like a shadow that gives an object depth. He gets a little touchy-feely for my taste sometimes, but then I’ve never seen an audience—or a magician—get weepy at a magic show before, so that was new and different. And most important, he gives you a reason for each of his illusions, all of which, in one way or the other, are wrapped up in questions of identity—his and yours alike. He keeps you guessing, he makes you ask, where’s he going with this? And in almost every part of the show, the destination is more than satisfying.I can’t say I hate all big stage illusions, but mostly they bore me. The genius lies not within the performer, even if he or she thought it up, but in the mechanical gizmos that make elephants materialize and Statues of Liberty disappear. Sleight of hand is altogether different. The props—cards and coins mostly—are prosaic but that’s the point: simple things we’re all familiar with are used to create strange effects, and those effects when performed correctly move us in strange ways. And the magic happens right under your nose. There’s no room for stage trickery or CGI razzle-dazzle, no uncanny valley. A good magician can take a deck of cards and slice away everything you thought you knew about physical laws, cause and effect—in a word: reality. A very good magician can elevate that misgiving to a sense of awe. A great magician, like DelGaudio, makes you shiver.DelGaudio recalls being told as a kid that it would take eight years to learn how to manipulate a deck of cards. Unlike me, he was undaunted. Great magicians, certainly those who specialize in sleight of hand, are obsessives. As Teller puts it, “Sometimes magic is just someone spending more time on something than anyone else might reasonably expect.”A few years ago, I was chatting with my neighbor in our small town about 25 miles outside New York City. My neighbor was a New York City cop, and also friendly with the cops in our town.Out of the blue, he asked me if I knew a magician named David Blaine. I said I’d met him once, several years earlier, when I’d interviewed him for a story.“Did he ever put something in your mailbox?” my neighbor asked. And at that I had to laugh.But let me back up. When I interviewed Blaine in the bar of a New York hotel, he did a little magic for me while we were talking, and one of the illusions involved taking the four of hearts from a deck and vanishing it, but only after he’d torn the corner off and handed it to me to keep.A couple of weeks later, I opened my mailbox and there was the four of hearts with the corner torn off. I pulled the missing corner from my wallet, and it matched perfectly.To make this happen, Blaine had to find my address, and this was before it became child’s play to find someone’s details on the internet. Then he had to get on a commuter train, come to my town, and find my mailbox.Not only did he do that, but, according to what my neighbor learned from his friends on the local force, Blaine had stopped first at the police station to let them know what he was doing, so no one would hassle him, a stranger, for sticking something in someone’s mailbox.And he did all of this just so that when I opened my mailbox one day, my jaw would drop—a reaction he never even had the satisfaction of seeing.I thought about this story while watching In and of Itself, because DelGaudio pulls off a couple of illusions that even without knowing how they’re done, I know that both required an insane amount of prep time. I won’t spoil either illusion for you, but I will note that both of them left people in the audience weeping. via Amazon Is this opportunistic of DelGaudio? Should he bring people to tears just to make a good magic show? I think those are bad questions, or at least the wrong questions, because they presuppose that magic is trivial. We wouldn’t ask if it’s OK for Tom Stoppard or Chekhov to make us cry. And I don’t think magic has to be trivial, although it often is. I think in the capably deceptive hands of artists like DelGaudio or Penn and Teller, magic is capable of a lot more than mere entertainment. Performed correctly, it becomes great theater that pulls us closer and closer to mystery and awe and even catharsis. Moments in DelGaudio’s stage show, like Teller’s routine with the rose and its shadow, bring us right to the point where, if only for an instant, we find ourselves entertaining the possibility that this is not illusion, that it is real magic. And anything that can do that, that has that kind of power, well, that’s some trick.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • U.S. pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be felt the most in poor countries

    Experts said that while the pause on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine may make sense for the U.S., stoppages in poorer countries would end up costing lives.

  • Second body pulled from water as 11 remain missing on capsized boat off Gulf Coast

    The search for survivors continues.

  • Why the Hornets will ‘look hard’ at rookie Vernon Carey the rest of this NBA season

    The former Duke star Carey scored 21 points in his debut as an NBA starter.

  • An AI-powered version of Albert Einstein has joined UneeQ's growing lineup of 'digital humans'

    UneeQ, a New Zealand and Austin-based company, has timed the launch of its digital Einstein to mark the 100th anniversary of his Nobel Prize in Physics.

  • Biden backtracks on keeping Trump cap on refugees

    A refugee organisation says the White House's explanation of the order is "completely false".

  • US and China commit to tackling climate crisis ‘with seriousness and urgency it demands’

    The world’s two biggest polluters have agreed to ramp up their ‘respective actions’ to combat climate change

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene launches ‘America First’ platform to promote ‘Anglo-Saxon traditions’

    ‘America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions,’ an America First pamphlet says