Criminal mischief, drug charges among those handled in Judge DeLuca's Penn Hills court June 7, 2021

Jun. 15—Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

l Antione Abram Jr., 38, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of firearm prohibited, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and failure to perform duties at stop sign. Charges were filed Jan. 25.

l Jasmine Wesley, 29, of Verona on charges of criminal mischief and harassment. Charges were filed Oct. 19.

l Paul Paljavcsik, 42, of Verona on charges of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. Verona police filed the charges Nov. 16.

l Zachary Rogowski, 21, of Verona on charges of simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Charges were filed Jan. 12.

l Jay Broadus, 45, of Penn Hills on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of controlled substances and two counts of possession with intent to deliver. Charges were filed March 25.

l Van Sanders, 34, of Braddock on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle/property. Wilkins police filed the charges April 11.

Waived preliminary hearings

l David Karvan, 59, of Penn Hills on charges of making a false alarm to an agency of public safety, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. Charges were filed Jan. 26.

l Zachary Travis, 32, of Arnold on charges of driving under the influence and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Charges were filed March 10.

l Lori Andrews, 44, of Verona on charges of criminal use of a communication facility, two counts of possession of controlled substances and two counts of possession with intent to deliver. Monroeville police filed the charges April 2.

l Shawn Fluellen, 38, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed April 20.

