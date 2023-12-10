Criminal mischief, unlawful taking among Boyd indictments

Dec. 10—A grand jury in Boyd County indicted 11 people on Dec. 5 ranging from possession to burglary.

An indictment is a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

—Michael D. Barney, of Worthington, was indicted on first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), drug paraphernalia buy/possess, operating on suspended/revoked operators license and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance/security.

—Krystle M. Andreae, of Ceredo, West Virginia, was indicted on first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

—Tricia Lynnette Smith, of Ashland, was indicted on first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

—Joqwan A. Windhan, of Huntington, was indicted on fourth-degree assault dating violence (minor injury) and first-degree wanton endangerment.

—Kevin R. Wilson, of Proctorville, Ohio, was indicted on theft by unlawful taking/disposition, $1,000 or more but under $10,000, and third-degree criminal mischief.

—Kelly A. Smith, of Portsmouth, was indicted on theft by unlawful taking/disposition, $1,000 or more but under $10,000, and third-degree criminal mischief.

—Bryan K. Peterman, of Ashland, was indicted on receiving stolen property.

—Eric E. Peterman, of Ashland was indicted on receiving stolen property.

—Kyle R. Cornett, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

—Timothy S. Sliney, of Flatwoods, was indicted on third-degree burglary.

—Ricky D. Bartee, Jr. of Flatwoods, was indicted on public intoxication (excludes alcohol, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

