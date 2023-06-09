Criminal proceedings re-instated for man accused of sexually assaulting worker in a Spicer, Minnesota, hotel

Jun. 9—WILLMAR

— A man accused of

sexually assaulting a woman and firing a gun to frighten her

in a Spicer hotel was found competent to continue criminal proceedings on Wednesday, June 7.

Ashir Hassan Kimbrough, 32, of Champlin, was arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport the day after the alleged assault on Feb. 28, 2022.

Kimbrough faces three charges: two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His next hearing date has yet to be determined by the court.

Kimbrough

posted a $500,000 bond for his release

in March 2022 with conditions including that he turn over his passport to the court until an outcome is reached in the criminal trial.

According to the criminal complaint, an assault occurred sometime after Kimbrough checked into a hotel in Spicer. Kandiyohi County sheriff's officers responded to a report of an assault against an employee at the location at 3:57 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.

The woman told officers that Kimbrough was the last check-in for the night, and that he had made her uncomfortable by comments he made.

He allegedly followed her around for a while and did not proceed to his room as she had requested. She went into a restroom, locked the door, but he was waiting when she opened the door.

Kimbrough allegedly pushed her to the floor in the bathroom, and sexually assaulted her as well as struck her and fired a handgun to frighten her, according to the complaint.

The woman suffered visible red-purple bruises and a limp following the assault and was transported by ambulance for medical care.

According to court records, Kimbrough and his attorney intended to rely on a defense of mental illness or cognitive impairment. Judge David Mennis ordered the first evaluation in late July of 2022 and a subsequent order was also filed shortly after in August.

District Judge Stephen Wentzell was reassigned the case in November 2022 before a review hearing scheduled for Nov. 14, 2022.

After the defense counsel's appointed examiner filed their report in February of 2023, Kimbrough's attorney filed a motion to modify the conditions of his release, which already allowed for house arrest.

Specifically, the defense was seeking a clarification on work conditions, stating Kimbrough "incurred numerous costs including costs for his monitoring bracelet." According to the motion, Kimbrough found potential job leads and was seeking to pursue them.

According to court documents, Assistant Kandiyohi County Attorney Kristen Pierce and the state opposed any changes to the conditions, saying Kimbrough was a danger to the public and an extreme flight risk. In a letter to Judge Wentzell, Pierce said when Kimbrough was initially arrested he allegedly was seeking to book a one-way ticket to another country. She alleged Kimbrough had conducted searches on his phone for countries that don't extradite to the U.S.

According to court documents, Kimbrough was summoned to appear in court on June 7 after Pierce had alleged probable cause that he violated the conditions of his release. Publicly available court documents did not provide more details.

According to an order filed June 7 by Judge Wentzell, criminal proceedings are reinstated after Kimbrough was deemed competent by the two examiners appointed to evaluate him. Neither the prosecutors nor defense attorneys objected to the findings in those reports.

Until his next hearing — yet to be determined by the court — Kimbrough is not to have contact with the woman in the case, and is also excluded from her residence and place of work.

Conditions for Kimbrough's release include electronic GPS home monitoring and being allowed to attend treatment or verified work hours. According to the order of release, his work must only be within the Twin Cities region and include a supervisor who can verify the work hours. Kimbrough's work schedules will also be provided to the probation office.

The court will still retain his passport.