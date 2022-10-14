Criminal profiler's appearance at Jacksonville State postponed

True crime buffs will have to wait a while longer to get a chance to hear from retired FBI agent John Douglas.

Douglas was slated to make a presentation Oct. 18 at Jacksonville State University, but the appearance has been postponed.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, famed criminal profiler John Douglas must postpone his Oct. 18 visit to campus until the spring semester," JSU announced Thursday.

The date of the spring appearance has not been set.

Douglas is a prolific author of non-fiction books documenting his cases, and the reported inspiration behind a number of fictional criminal profilers in movies and on TV — most notably, he's said to have been the inspiration for a character or characters in Thomas Harris' books, including "Red Dragon," and "The Silence of the Lambs."

The Netflix series "Mindhunter" is based on a book Douglas co-authored, detailing early FBI efforts to get into the minds of serial criminals by interviewing convicted criminals in prison.

