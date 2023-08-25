Criminal review chief was plugging holiday home during Malkinson rape scandal row

The head of the body at the centre of the Andrew Malkinson scandal was under fire on Friday night after it emerged she was in Montenegro promoting her holiday home business at the height of the controversy.

Helen Pitcher, the chair of the criminal cases review commission (CCRC), has been criticised for refusing to be publicly questioned over the body’s double rejection of Mr Malkinson’s appeals against his wrongful conviction for rape.

He spent 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit despite DNA linking another man to the offence being uncovered by government forensic scientists three years into his sentence in 2007. The Court of Appeal ruled in July that he had been a victim of a miscarriage of justice.

Last week The Telegraph revealed how Ms Pitcher holds eight further posts including chairing the judicial appointments commission, a charity, a business consultancy, and a membership network for heads of public bodies. She is also a non-executive director of United Biscuits and a surgical health provider to the NHS.

On Friday The Guardian revealed that on the day serious concerns were raised about the CCRC’s handling of Mr Malkinson’s case, she was apparently photographed barefoot by a boat outside a mussels bar in Montenegro promoting her holiday home business.

Under the caption “Having an amazing time at Milos Mussels bar”, the image was uploaded by the company she co-directs, Perast Paradise Properties, to LinkedIn and Instagram on Aug 15.

A further comment beneath the picture from Ms Pitcher’s own LinkedIn account read: “Fabulous place and Milo’s a great host.”

A spokesman for the CCRC said Ms Pitcher was on a lunch break while working remotely from Montenegro that day and that she did not manage her own social media. They would not comment on whether she was still in Montenegro. All staff at the CCRC work remotely.

Ms Pitcher said: “The CCRC is a remote-working organisation, and I sometimes work from a property I own abroad.”

The disclosure comes just 24 hours after Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, announced an independent inquiry into the role of the CCRC, Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in the scandal.

Ms Pitcher posted: ‘Having an amazing time at Milos Mussels bar’ from Montenegro - Istankov/iStockphoto

The CCRC rejected two appeals by Mr Malkinson’s lawyers despite the discovery of the DNA on a “crime specific” piece of clothing from the victim.

After being shown the picture, Mr Malkinson told The Guardian: “If the chair of the CCRC was enjoying mussels and a boat trip in Montenegro while refusing to be interviewed about the CCRC’s mishandling of my case, well that says it all. Do her staff find that acceptable?

“The CCRC’s current leadership is simply not serious about wrongful convictions. I hope an inquiry will look at the CCRC chair’s decision not to offer me an apology, despite her organisation’s failings costing me an extra decade in prison for a crime I did not commit,” he said.

In a defence of its chair, the CCRC has published a statement on its website that Ms Pitcher was contracted to work 10 days per month but, in the last financial year, worked for almost 40 per cent more than she was required to do.

It said her other roles required a combined average of five hours per month. It said the independent Commons justice committee had endorsed her role as chair of the judicial appointments committee after scrutinising her capacity to carry out both roles.

It said Ms Pitcher was unable to give interviews until after a barrister-led review into its handling of Mr Malkinson’s case because she does not want to pre-judge it.

