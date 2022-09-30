Criminal threats case related to EC school district dismissed

Sep. 30—EAU CLAIRE — The criminal case against a California man who police said sent a threatening email to the Eau Claire school board president and his family has been dismissed.

The man had a history of making similar threats, police said.

Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen this week dismissed a felony count of terrorist threats that had been filed against Jeremy D. Hanson, 33, of Los Alamitos.

Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Trenton Piltz had filed a motion to dismiss the case.

In his motion, Piltz said:

"The defendant has been sentenced in the federal court for conduct of a similar nature and received a sentence that renders prosecution of this state case no longer in the interest of justice, judicial efficiency or the public interest."

According to the criminal complaint:

The email was sent to Tim Nordin just before noon on March 21 through the Eau Claire Area School District's contact webpage.

The email was sent from an account named "Kill All Marxist Teachers" with an associated email address.

The email said:

"I am going to kill you and shoot up your next school board meeting for promoting the horrific, radical transgender agenda. It's now time to declare war on you pedos. I am going to kill you and your entire family."

Nordin received the email about six hours before a scheduled school board meeting. The meeting proceeded under increased Eau Claire police supervision.

Police worked with the school district's internet technology personnel who were also working with the company that hosts the district's webpage.

Police learned the email was sent from an Internet Protocol address linked to a Spectrum account in Los Alamitos, Calif. The email appeared to have been sent from a PlayStation 4.

A woman was identified as the account holder for the address in Los Alamitos. The sheriff's office in Orange County, Calif., contacted the woman on behalf of the Eau Claire Police Department.

Story continues

The woman told authorities her son, Hanson, leans very far right politically and has open cases with the FBI for making similar threats in other jurisdictions. The woman confirmed that Hanson has a PlayStation 4.

The day after receiving the email, Nordin released a statement urging the community to "stand together."

"I am thankful for the expertise and commitment of our law enforcement partners. They have been outstanding in their investigation and in keeping my family and our community safe. At this time we believe that we are safe from this threat," Nordin said in his statement.

Nordin condemned the threat of violence, calling it "unacceptable." The fact that it included his wife and children, his board colleagues, the staff of area schools and anyone who chose to attend the school board meeting "angers (him) to (his) very core," Nordin said.

Nordin suggested the threat came as an attempt to control the April 5 school board election. He was re-elected.