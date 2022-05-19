Criminal trial of former Horry deputy charged in drowning deaths heads to jury

The criminal culpability of a former Horry County sheriff’s deputy in the drowning deaths of two mental health patients is now in the hands of a jury.

Stephen Flood is facing two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide for the 2018 deaths of Nikki Green and Wendy Newton.

His trial, which began Monday in Marion County, was sent to the jury Thursday to begin deliberations after the prosecution and defense each gave their closing arguments, according to WMBF’s live stream of the trial.

In South Carolina, reckless homicide can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years, while involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Flood was driving Green, of Myrtle Beach, and Newton, of Shallotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 18, 2018 from Horry County hospitals to mental health centers in Darlington and Lancaster.

The van was in the Nichols, S.C., area when the deputies drove around a barricade and into high waters caused by Hurricane Florence.

The van was overtaken the water, and the deputies waited on top of the van until they were rescued. It took about 45 minutes for emergency crews to find the van.

Flood and Bishop were taken to the hospital, but Green and Newton were left due to dangerous conditions at the time. Officials had said the deputies tried to rescue the women but were unsuccessful.

The woman’s bodies were recovered the next day, and their deaths were later ruled to be caused by drowning. Flood and fellow Horry sheriff’s deputy Joshua Bishop, who was also in the van during the transport, were fired about a month later.

Bishop — who is also facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter — is scheduled to face trial after Flood.