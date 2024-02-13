Criminal trial for Michelle Troconis delayed due to snowstorm

A snowstorm closed courts in Connecticut on Tuesday, delaying the trial for Michelle Troconis for one more day following a four-day weekend.

Troconis’ trial was set to resume Tuesday after courts were closed for a holiday on Monday, and her trial adjourned for the weekend last Thursday afternoon due to a scheduling conflict Friday.

Troconis jury hears about phone records, GPS data on day of Farber Dulos’ disappearance

The state judicial branch announced Tuesday evening that “due to the inclement weather, all state courts and administrative offices will be closed on February 13, 2024.”

Parts of the state are expected to see up to a foot of snowfall Tuesday.

Winter storm blasts CT, schools closed, flights canceled, roads treacherous

The trial is set to pick back up Wednesday morning in Stamford Superior Court, marking the 21st day of state prosecutors presenting evidence against Troconis. The jury has heard from dozens of witnesses so far in the case, including forensic examiners, DNA experts, detectives, neighbors, a nanny and a former employee of Fotis Dulos who has been offered immunity from the state.

Troconis is on trial in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of New Canaan mom Jennifer Farber Dulos, who disappeared in May 2019. Her body has never been found but she has been declared legally dead. Farber Dulos disappeared during a contentious divorce and custody battle with Dulos. The couple shared five children.

In May 2014, when Farber Dulos disappeared, Troconis was dating Dulos and living with him in his Farmington home.

Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

Investigators allege she conspired with Dulos to kill Farber Dulos and helped him cover up his crimes.

Troconis jury sees surveillance videos from Hartford, altered license plates pulled from storm drain

Dulos died in 2020 after attempting suicide while charged in connection to his wife’s murder.

Troconis has pleaded not guilty on all charges and maintains her innocence.

Kent Mawhinney, who is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, is awaiting trial.