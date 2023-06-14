Criminals freed from jail commit rape and murder after ‘inaccurate’ risk assessments, watchdog warns

Offenders are being freed to commit murders and rapes as probation staff are failing to properly assess their risk to the public

Justin Russell, chief inspector of probation, said he had “significant concerns” that probation officers were still making “inaccurate, incorrect or incomplete” assessments of offenders’ risks after similar errors led to the murders of two women and three children.

He found more than four in 10 (42 per cent) offenders freed from jail or handed community sentences and who went on to commit serious crimes had been assessed by probation officers as only being of “medium” risk of causing serious harm. He said 44 per cent of the risk assessments were also “inaccurate or incomplete.”

His conclusions were based on an analysis of 86 cases out of more than 500 serious crimes committed last year by offenders under the supervision of probation. They included 55 murders, 19 attempted murders, 27 manslaughter cases, 49 rapes and 22 arson attacks.

It follows a damning report by Mr Russell into the murder of Zara Aleena by Jordan McSweeney in a random late-night attack after he was wrongly assessed to be only “medium risk.”

McSweeney should have been classed as “high risk” when he was released from jail just nine days before he murdered the 35-year-old law graduate in the early hours of Jun 26, 2022.

Instead, probation and prison officers assessed him as a “medium” risk even though he had a criminal record going back 17 years with 28 convictions, had been violent and threatening during his prison sentence, both to other inmates and staff, and had carried weapons inside jail.

It followed a similar report into Damien Bendall, a triple child killer who was wrongly assessed as “medium risk”. This meant that he was allowed to walk free from court on a suspended sentence, and live with his partner and children whom he subsequently murdered with a claw hammer.

Lacey Bennett, Connie Gent and John Paul Bennett were killed by Damien Bendall last September. He was deemed a “medium risk”

Mr Russell told The Telegraph: “The lessons aren’t being learned from cases like McSweeney and Bendall, or from all of these other serious further offences that are happening.

“We have significant concerns about the quality of the potential risk of serious harm that people on probation are at risk of causing and also of the planning and the delivery of services to mitigate those risks of harm.”

He cited three key problems: high vacancy rates for probation officers, staff carrying “unmanageable” workloads, and poor supervision of staff by senior probation officers which meant mistakes were not being corrected.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has instituted a major recruitment campaign, but Mr Russell said: “The key thing now is to make sure those new people are being properly managed, supervised, supported, given a chance to reflect on the work that they are doing.

“They need to just get the basics right. We’re finding too often the basics aren’t being done around risk.”

McSweeney murdered law graduate Zara Aleena in June last year - PA

Mr Russell’s report identified failures by probation officers to carry out intelligence checks on offenders such as any evidence of domestic abuse or mistreatment of children.

It also suggested officers could become too concerned about the “needs” of an offender on probation at the expense of “focusing sufficiently on managing risk of serious harm and delivering structured interventions.”

He said officers failed to take an “inquisitive approach” in challenging offenders over their behaviour or had an “optimism bias” where they failed to dig down into what might be just “superficial compliance.”

An MoJ spokesman said: “Serious further offences are rare but have a devastating impact on victims and their families which is why each one is thoroughly investigated so any necessary action can be taken to keep our streets safe.

“We are investing an extra £155 million a year into the Probation Service to recruit thousands more staff to robustly manage offenders, improve risk assessments and boost information sharing as well as reforming the parole system to further protect the public from the most dangerous offenders”

