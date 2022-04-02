Criminals, or just talkers? Fate of Whitmer kidnap plot suspects in hands of jury

Top, from left: Adam Fox and Barry Croft Bottom, from left: Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta

Did they really intend to do it?

That's the question the jury will have to wrestle with as it prepares to decide the fate of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The historic domestic terrorism case is now in the hands of the jury as both sides gave closing arguments Friday, with one side claiming four men were framed by rogue FBI actors trying to build their careers, and the other arguing the defendants were heavily armed, eager and ready to commit violence.

The prosecution got to go first — and last — as it got the final word in a daylong court hearing that started with a prosecutor pouncing on the defense's ongoing argument: that this was just talk, men blowing off steam about their anger over the pandemic, the masks, and the shutdowns.

The kidnap plotters didn't just call Whitmer names and talk about violence, the prosecutor said, but trained to snatch the governor, cased her house twice, mapped it out, and were "drifting around armed to the teeth, making homemade bombs."

“In America, there’s a lot of things you can do. You can criticize the government publicly, absolutely," Kessler told jurors. "If you don’t like the government’s policies, you can protest them. If you don’t like elected leaders, you can vote them out at the ballot box. What you can’t do is kidnap them, kill them, or blow them up.”

That's what the four defendants wanted to do, Kessler told jurors, stressing they never chose to leave the group when they heard talk of violence.

"These defendants didn’t skedaddle ... Dan Harris said, 'just dome her. shoot her in the head,' " Kessler said, noting the others could have said, " 'I'm not down with this,' " or gone to the police.

But that never happened, Kessler said, arguing all the defendants were willing participants in a crime that involved blowing up a bridge, assaulting Whitmer's security detail and any cop who got in the way, and kidnapping the state's highest-ranking politician because they were upset over her handling of the pandemic.

"In America, it's a crime," he said, stressing: "It wasn't just talk."

'Fox was the leader'

"Barry Croft drove across the country four times to plan this. Adam Fox came up (to Whitmer's cottage) twice. It wasn't just protected speech," Kessler told the jury, adding the group took efforts to conceal their plan. "They weren't going to protests. They were specifically keeping a low profile so that nobody would know what they were up to."

Kessler spent 40 minutes rehashing the government's case, telling the jury how each man participated in the alleged kidnapping plot, what motivated the group, and said things like, "Why don’t we just kill her, just go to her house and put three bullets in her."

Kessler scoffed at Fox's claims that he was a poor misfit who lived in a vacuum shop basement and just wanted to fit in, telling jurors Fox was angry about his life and blamed it on that "tyrant b----" — as he was heard saying in a recorded conversation.

And he was the proud leader of the group, Kessler said, arguing it was Fox who stood up at a meeting in August and said: "Here's our plan. We need to raise $4,000. He was pitching that to everyone."

According to the prosecution, the $4,000 was to be a down payment for explosives the group would use to blow up a bridge near Whitmer's vacation house to slow down law enforcement.

“In the world Adam Fox wanted, the person with the biggest muscles and guns makes the rules,” Kessler said, later adding: "He was the leader."

'They intended to do it'

The prosecutor described Brandon Caserta as a defiant, angry man who was obsessed with conspiracy theories, and referred to recordings that captured Caserta saying he wanted to go after the "Zionist bankers pulling the strings."

"He’s angry at authority," Kessler said of Caserta. "He wants to live in a world where no one can tell him what to do."

Kessler also countered the defense's claims that the defendants were merely military wannabes who never could have pulled this off.

"The judge says that doesn't matter," Kessler told the jury, stressing it didn't matter if they could pull off the kidnapping or not.

All that matters, Kessler told the jury, is that the group wanted to kidnap the governor, and took action to make it happen.

"Casing the governor’s house was overt," Kessler argued. "They didn’t have to agree when or how or why — they just had to agree that they were going to do it."

And they were reckless and dangerous, Kessler argued, telling the jury they could have blown themselves up when they were building explosives, or injured defendant Croft's 12-year-old daughter, who was there on the day her dad and his militia were building explosives, according to trial testimony.

"You have to believe that they intended to do it," Kessler said. "Think about all the training they did. The kill houses they set up ... this was supposed to be a mockup of the governor’s house."

Prosecutor denies entrapment

Kessler also challenged the defense's entrapment claims, specifically that an undercover informant known as Big Dan was the driving force behind the kidnapping plot, and that he ran the whole show.

"Did you hear anything that convinced you that Dan or anyone convinced them to do anything, that this idea came from the government?" Kessler asked the jury. "The only thing you heard was that they thought Dan was cool."

Kessler also asked the jury to recall the testimony of Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks — the two codefendants who pleaded guilty and testified against the others. They both testified that no one convinced them or others to do anything, and that they willingly joined the kidnapping plan.

"They told you there was no entrapment," Kessler told the jury. "They never heard anyone say, 'This was Dan’s idea.' "

'Who's stoned for 5 months straight'

The defendants' use of marijuana came up almost every day at trial, with the defense arguing the men were stoned most of the time, and the government knew it and took advantage of it.

The defense attorneys again raised this during their closing arguments, maintaining this case was about "stoned crazy talk" by defendants who made all kinds of crazy comments when they were together at the campfire. There was talk of cutting down all the trees at the Ohio and Michigan border, they said, or attacking airships.

Nothing they said was believable, the defense argued, because they were high all the time, even when they vented about Whitmer.

Kessler didn't buy it.

“Do you know anybody who is stoned for five straight months?” Kessler asked jurors.

'You guys are our last chance'

Christopher Gibbons, an attorney for Fox, was the first from the defense table to deliver his closing arguments

He told the jury his client was a broke, vulnerable stoner who just wanted to make friends in the summer of 2020, but instead fell under the spell of conniving federal agents and informants who set him up in a fake plot to kidnap Whitmer.

"Adam Fox wanted to please. He was looking for connections," Gibbons said, stressing repeatedly: "Adam Fox is not the leader the government wants him to be. He never became a leader ... because he isn't a leader. He didn't have the skills. He didn't have the equipment."

But what he did have, Gibbons argued, was the "love and affection" of a man he knew as Big Dan— the onetime Wolverine Watchmen member who left the militia group in the spring of 2020 and became an undercover informant for the FBI.

Dan testified at trial, telling the jury he left the Wolverine Watchmen out of concern the group was planning to kill police officers.

Gibbons urged the jury to believe none of that, alleging that Dan was a bought-and-paid for informant who made money from the government trying to radicalize Fox with the help of his FBI handler.

"That's unacceptable in America," Gibbons argued. "That's not how it works. We don't make terrorists so we can arrest them."

Gibbons argued that his client was impressionable and the government knew it as it sought to curry favor with him and get him to do things he wouldn't otherwise.

For example, Gibbons said that Dan offered Fox a free credit card to use as he pleased, with $5,000 on it. He offered this credit card five times, though Fox never took it.

"He was broke as a joke all summer," Gibbons said. "But he never took that credit card."

To Gibbons' chagrin, the credit card allegation was not allowed to be admitted as evidence at trial.

"You just a got a sliver" of what really happened," Gibbons told the jury, arguing the government took advantage of his client and painted him out to be someone he wasn't.

Gibbons accused the FBI of "building up a vulnerable man with a fake militia," enticing Fox with "free money, free bombs" and planting the idea of explosives into his mind and the others.

"The need for explosives was manufactured by the government," Gibbons argued, maintaining there was no real kidnap plan, just fantasy play.

Gibbons maintained that Fox was driven by "Big Dan" to make trips to scope out the governor's vacation home. Dan and his handling agent orchestrated whatever they could to put Fox in the orbit of others with similar anti-government views, but Fox was never serious about any plans to kidnap Whitmer, he argued.

"There’s no agreement," Gibbons said. "There's no crime here."

'Keyboard warrior'

Brandon Caserta may have said he wanted to kill lawyers, doctors and contact tracers, and blow up COVID-19 plants, but he never plotted to kidnap Whitmer, his lawyer argued in his closing statement.

It was the vaccine that had Caserta all riled up, the lawyer told jurors, and all he did was engage in “mean talk.”

“We’re not here for you to decide whether you liked what he said,” said Mike Hills, Caserta's attorney. “We’ve heard some talk, lots of talk, but we are here to determine whether Brandon Caserta, by his words or actions, agreed to a conspiracy to kidnap the governor of Michigan.”

During trial, the jury heard recordings of Caserta saying he wanted to target contact tracers, and would retaliate against the government for any COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

"I will not tell you that wouldn't come out of my client's mouth," Hills said. "It would. But it didn't happen in the context of killing the governor."

Hills cited a four-hour meeting between Caserta and "Big Dan," who spent a day with Caserta working on his car, visiting AutoZone and eating at McDonalds.

Caserta never said anything about wanting to kidnap Whitmer, but only talked about contact tracers, Hills said.

Caserta is a "keyboard warrior," or someone who only engages in tough talk online, Hills told the jury.

"Don't judge a book by its cover, that's exactly what they're doing," Hills said. "My client's got a neck patch, he's got tattoos, that's why they want him. He looks the part."

During her final statement, Dan Harris' attorney, Julia Kelly, challenged the testimony of Garbin, one of the codefendants who took a deal and cooperated.

Garbin testified that Harris did not come with others to scout Whitmer's vacation home because he had gotten so drunk he could no longer stand.

"What he said to you all was that he was falling-down drunk," Kelly said. "Every other time he said he couldn't find him. Ty Garbin is trying to get additional benefit by testifying."

All defense attorneys challenged the testimony of Garbin and Franks, telling jurors they were lying to spare themselves lengthy sentences.

"I think we tried to make it very clear that the snitches Garbin and Franks were inconsistent," Hills said, exiting the federal court building in Grand Rapids. "They were actually lying — it was more than inconsistent. They were lying, and they were doing so for time, which is the most precious thing you can have. I'm hoping it impacted the jury."

'Not a word I'd like him to use'

Harris is the only defendant who took the stand in his own defense. His testimony Thursday was arguably the most contentious point of the trial as Harris, unprompted, called Big Dan the informant "a b----" during cross-examination by a prosecutor.

His lawyer said Harris' outburst was a product of feeling betrayed — he looked up to Dan, who he sometimes called "Dad" and admired. Like him, Big Dan was in the military, and he had seen combat in Afghanistan — making him an aspirational figure for Harris.

"He's upset," Kelly said. "He has a right to be. Not a word I'd like him to use, but he has a right to be.

'This investigation was an embarrassment'

Croft's lawyer was the last at the defense table to make his closing arguments.

"This investigation was an embarrassment," Croft's attorney, Joshua Blanchard, told the jury. "And we have to tell them this isn’t how our country operates."

Blanchard's voice grew loud as he urged the jury to acquit four men who he believes were framed for crimes they did not commit. His described his client as a "crazy stoned pirate" who was loud, outspoken, crass — and was outraged by the rioting following the death of George Floyd and the "people who are burning America down."

"They say Barry is one of the leaders. According to them, he's about to pull of one of the biggest acts of domestic terrorism in history," Blanchard said. "It’s all smoke and mirrors."

There was no plan to kidnap the governor, Blanchard said repeatedly, only "crazy stoned" tough talkers who vented about the government, and got played by informants and agents who pretended to be their friends while setting them up.

Prosecutor gets last word

Blanchard's client is accused of building explosives as part of the group's plan to blow up a bridge to slow down law enforcement after the kidnapping. Jurors heard a video recording of Croft tell his 12-year-old daughter at a militia meeting: "Honey, I'm building explosives."

Blanchard did not get into that conversation during his closing, saying only that his client was an animated Second Amendment advocate who said bad things about the government.

Not quite, countered the prosecutor, who got the last word.

'We need to grab Whitmer'

As for claims that the government took the defendants' comments out of context, Kessler said that was unfounded, then recited one of Croft's comments that he was heard making:

"Croft said, 'We needed to grab Whitmer. Whitmer. Michigan. Whitmer, kill her armed guards.' Is there any context that you can think of that that statement was OK?" the prosecutor asked the jury.

Kessler spent his final moments before the jury countering defense claims that the case was all about talk, and that the group was not trying to come up with $4,000 to put a down payment on explosives.

Kessler reminded the jury about comments that they heard during the trial, maintaining it was Adam Fox who took the order for a bomb, and the others agreed to help come up with the money.

"You heard him say, 'I’m going to raise that money,' " Kessler told the jury.

He then reminded the jury about what happened on Oct. 7, 2020, when the four men were arrested in a sting outside an Ypsilanti warehouse.

"(Fox) showed up with some money in his pocket," Kessler said, referring to the $267 that Fox had with him when he was arrested.

So did Daniel Harris, he said.

"Adam Fox put the order in. Dan Harris said he would put in the group cash, and then he showed up on Oct. 7 with hundreds of dollars of cash in his pocket."

'Big Dan' took risks

Kessler also defended the role of Big Dan, who came under fire from all four defense attorneys. They maintained Big Dan was the backbone of the government's case, and lied to build his resume and because he got paid $50,000 for his work as an informant. Big Dan was really a truck driver for the post office.

Kessler said he did legitimate work for the FBI, and that the $50,000 he got was paid out over time, not handed to him in a "lump sum."

"Dan spent a year of his life doing this. Some of that was pretty serious" Kessler said. "He had to move because he was in danger."

It wasn't 'just vaccines'

Kessler also disagreed with the defense's assertion that Brandon Caserta had no role in the plot, and was merely a minor character who went to meetings to train, and that his biggest gripe was with the possibility of COVID-19 vaccines becoming mandatory.

"He was a soldier in this organization. He wasn’t in charge, nobody said that," Kessler said. "(Caserta) said right up front before he met any of them, the true purpose of the Second Amendment is to kill agents, and 'I'm in.' Ask yourselves why he thought that."

Kessler argued that Caserta took part in "extract an asset" exercises, with the asset being Whitmer, and discouraged the group from attending protests and say things like "we gotta lay low" and "we gotta use more violence."

'They were going to do it'

Kessler concluded his rebuttal by stressing to the jury that the details of the suspect's plan were not important. It didn't matter if they were going to use a boat, several boats, or no boat at all, he said. All that mattered was that they planned to kidnap the governor, agreed to do it, and that "they were going to do it," he said.

Kessler's final words were about Croft, the Delaware man whose house was filled with "everything you need to have to build a bomb," he said.

"His lawyer said all Barry Croft wanted to do was fix the government," Kessler said. "And you heard how he wanted to do that — setting fire to police officers, hanging the governor. That’s not fixing anything,"

Jury deliberations begin Monday.

Tresa Baldas:tbaldas@freepress.com

