Criminals can be made to attend sentencing using force under new reforms

Criminals who try to evade facing justice will be forced to attend their sentencing under new powers and will face longer behind bars if they refuse to appear.

Reforms announced on Wednesday will create a new power for judges to order an offender to attend their hearings.

The power of custody officers to use reasonable force to make criminals appear in the dock or via video link will also be enshrined in law, meaning every effort will be made for victims and their families to see justice delivered.

If a criminal continues to resist attending their sentencing despite a judge’s order, they will face an extra two years behind bars. This new penalty will apply in cases where the maximum sentence is life imprisonment, including serious sexual or violent crimes like murder, rape, and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The change will mean victims can look offenders in the eye and tell them of the devastating consequences of their crime as they read out their impact statement, rather than addressing an empty dock.

This is a breaking story. Follow for more updates.

