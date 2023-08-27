Criminals must never feel they are free to break the law

Whether it’s a break-in at your home, the theft of a car or a mugging – the criminals who are responsible should be hunted down and brought to justice. They must have no place to hide.

Victims of these awful crimes are failed when police simply don’t take an interest in following reasonable leads – instead just handing out a crime reference number. It’s completely unacceptable.

Crime, on a like-for-like basis, has fallen by over 50 per cent since 2010, including neighbourhood crimes like burglary, robbery and vehicle theft. There are so many examples of great work from police officers, but they must go further in pursuing all levels of criminals – and not just the big-time gangsters and drug dealers.

We know that the most serious crimes flourish when lower-level criminality and antisocial behaviour are not tackled. Theft and burglary can often be run by organised crime gangs. This year, a gang was jailed for using stolen Range Rovers to carry out ramraids of jewellers, banks, and petrol stations.

But let’s be clear: all crime matters. There is no such thing as a trivial crime. And the police must not indicate to criminals that they are effectively free to break certain laws.

Since I became Home Secretary last year, I’ve been determined to drive forward a return to common-sense policing and values. Chris Philp, the crime and policing minister, and I challenged senior officers to follow up on any and all evidence whenever there is a reasonable chance it could lead them to catching a criminal and solving a crime.

This Government has secured a commitment from police forces that they will do just that. It is vital for victims and for wider society that perpetrators face justice. Improved public confidence in policing depends on it. And I know that the majority of officers are eager to do the job they applied for and solve crime. This is an agreement drawn up by the Home Office, the National Police Chiefs’ Council, and College of Policing – and I know police and crime commissioners across the country will hold forces to account to deliver.

The commitment applies to all crimes and action should still be proportionate, but we expect to see a radical change in the way the police approach theft, shoplifting and criminal damage. Every use must be made of things like CCTV, doorbell videos, GPS trackers, and witness accounts. This builds on the work we are doing to tackle flagrant and antisocial drug use and dealing in our streets.

Drug-use connection

Thanks to government investment, over 50,000 drug tests for cocaine and opiates have been conducted on suspects arrested in the past year. Over half of these came back positive. This is a clear indication of the connection between drug use and criminal behaviour and I will be expanding the powers for police to test for specified Class B drugs, including cannabis and ketamine.

This testing is crucial for preventing further crime, as offenders are diverted towards life-changing intervention and treatment services. I want police to tackle flagrant and antisocial drug use and dealing in our streets. Officers should be making full, legitimate use of their stop and search powers to achieve this.

This Government has given the police record funding. There are now more officers in England and Wales than ever before. We have also made things easier for the police by taking a scythe to red tape. I want them to be out on the streets, not filling in endless forms. We expect a further million hours of police time could be saved by having the health services respond to mental health episodes where there is no risk of serious harm or criminality.

We know that it can be done. In May 2021, Steve Watson, chief constable of Greater Manchester Police made a series of public promises, including that his officers would investigate all crime and follow up every reasonable line of enquiry. He has subsequently turned that force around thanks to getting the basics right. The volume of charges for burglary, robbery, and vehicle theft has shot up. Criminals cannot be allowed simply to get away with stealing from hard-working people. If you want something, you need to work for it. People also have the right to go anywhere they want without being attacked or molested.

The British people have no time for the sob stories of those committing crimes, and nor do I. Anyone who breaks the law should feel its full force. This Government is on the side of the decent, law-abiding majority. That’s why we have sent the police a clear message: we are right behind you in tackling every kind of crime. Now it’s time for action.

