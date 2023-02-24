Criminals who refuse to appear in court could be physically forced into dock

Pomeroy's Statue of Justice stands atop the Central Criminal Court building, Old Bailey - PA/Jonathan Brady

Convicted criminals could be physically forced to appear in court for sentencing under plans being considered by Dominic Raab.

The Justice Secretary wants to impose longer sentences on criminals who compound the trauma of victims by refusing to appear in court.

He has not, however, ruled out the possibility that prison and police officers may have to use force to bring offenders from their cells in order to ensure that justice is seen to be done.

The move emerged after Mr Raab, the deputy prime minister, met the family of law graduate Zara Aleena, who was murdered by Jordan McSweeney in a brutal late night sexual attack.

Dominic Raab - David Rose/Telegraph

McSweeney was condemned as “spineless” by the judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb at his trial when he refused to leave his cell for his sentencing to life in jail with a recommendation he serves a minimum of 38 years.

Mr Raab told the BBC making convicts appear at sentencing hearings was "the very least the victims deserve and... a basic principle of British justice".

He said officials were looking at how the move could be enforced because "you could be in a situation where you're physically having to manhandle somebody out of the cell.”

"I wouldn't rule that out, but fundamentally, if a perpetrator is not willing to come and face the judge... then I think we should be looking at increasing the sentence as an aggravating factor," he added.

He said he wanted to "make sure courts have the power to compel someone who's been convicted of a serious crime to come and face the sentence that they hand down".

The plans were revealed during a meeting with Ms Aleena's aunt, Farah Naz. After the meeting, Ms Naz told the BBC it had been "a slap in the face" that McSweeney had the right not to attend the hearing.

"He needed to look at our faces and see how he hadn't just killed Zara, he had killed a whole family," she said.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, refused to attend court for his sentencing - Metropolitan Police/PA

Convicted criminals in other serious cases have also refused to appear. It means they do not hear victim personal statements which are read out in court before sentencing.

The family of Sabina Nessa, who was killed in a random attack in Kidbrooke, south-east London, in 2021, were also unable to face her murderer who refused to appear at his sentencing.

Her sister, Jebina Islam, said it was "outrageous" that "my sister's killer was able to decide whether or not to come to court" and had "refused to listen to our family impact via link.”

Koci Selamaj

She has been campaigning to make convicts appear in court. "Me and my family will never know why he murdered my sister and this will haunt us for the rest of our lives," she added.

"No one will understand the pain we are going through each day without our amazing bright Sabina and still not knowing why he killed her."