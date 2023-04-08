Criminals in the south of England ‘get softer treatment than crooks in the North’

Court

Criminals in the south of England get softer treatment from judges than those in the North, according to the first analysis of sentences challenged for being “unduly lenient”.

Convicted offenders in the south of England are almost a third more likely to have their cases referred to the Court of Appeal because victims, members of the public or the Attorney General believe they may be too lenient.

Data compiled by the Labour Party shows that in the south of England, 23.9 per cent of eligible cases are referred by the Attorney General, compared with 18.6 per cent in the North.

In Wales, the judges are ostensibly the toughest, as just nine per cent are referred as being potentially unduly lenient - nearly a third of the rate in the south of England. The Midlands is slightly above the North, with 19.3 per cent referred.

'Tough and hard' northern judges

Dame Vera Baird, the former victims’ commissioner and a former solicitor general, suggested that judges in the North were more likely to be “getting it right” and were “tougher and harder” on criminals.

“There may be better judges in the North who get it right and who are not unduly lenient. They might be tough and hard, being northerners,” she said.

Anyone - including victims - can ask Victoria Prentis, the Attorney General, to consider whether to refer a case to the Court of Appeal. But Ms Prentis and her legal advisers will only do so if there is evidence of a serious error in the sentencing by the judge. A subjective opinion that a sentence is too lenient will not be enough.

Inner London Crown Court had the highest rate of referrals for unduly lenient sentences, with half being passed by the Attorney General to the Court of Appeal to be reconsidered.

Thomas Mulligan, a 62-year-old sex offender sentenced to 18 months in jail for 21 counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child, grooming and possession of indecent images, was a typical example.

This was more than tripled to six years in jail by judges at the Court of Appeal, which agreed that the sentence was unduly lenient. Alex Chalk, then the solicitor general, cited the “exhaustive” nature of his crimes and number of children affected by his abuse, which the original judge had underestimated.

'Postcode lottery'

Other courts in the top 10 with the highest “unduly lenient” sentence referral rates included Winchester at 44.4 per cent, Woolwich in London at 41.2 per cent, Portsmouth at 36 per cent, Guildford at 35.3 per cent, Bristol at 47 per cent, and Cambridge at 31.8 per cent.

At Worcester, also in the top 10 at 40 per cent, one drug-dealer’s original sentence of two years and nine months for dealing heroin and cocaine was increased to six years and three months. Michael Tomlinson, the solicitor general, said it sent a clear message that “money made from dealing drugs will never be worth the punishment.”

At the other end of the scale, some courts had none of their eligible cases referred to the Court of Appeal. Top of the table with ostensibly some of the toughest judges in the country was Hull, where none of the 27 eligible cases were referred.

Emily Thornberry, the shadow attorney general, said the huge variation in referral rates across different regions was “turning the public’s last hope of justice into a postcode lottery”.

She added: “For the victims, families and communities who put their faith in this scheme, it is unacceptable that their chances of success are being affected by where in the country they live.

“They already felt let down by the courts, and they will now rightly feel let down by government ministers themselves.”