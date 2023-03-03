Criminals will be spared jail to avoid pressure on overcrowded prisons

Crawley Magistrates Court

Criminals can be spared jail to avoid putting further pressure on overcrowded prisons that are almost full, senior judges have ruled.

The declaration that courts should take account of overcrowding when deciding whether to imprison convicted criminals came as the court of appeal quashed a six month jail sentence imposed on a man who assaulted an emergency worker.

It is the first time that judges have been advised to spare convicted offenders from jail because of prison overcrowding since the Covid pandemic in 2020 when prisons were locked down to stop the spread of the virus.

The Telegraph revealed earlier this week that prisoners may have to be released early, as the jail population has nearly hit its capacity. It is just 600 short of the maximum 85,000 that prisons can safely hold.

The Ministry of Justice is commissioning up to 400 police cells to take the overflow of prisoners under an emergency programme known as Operation Safeguarding.

Covid precedent cited

In the ruling on Thursday, Lord Justice Edis said courts should now “have an awareness of the impact of the current prison population levels” when sentencing offenders. He said that the starting point for courts to take account of prison overcrowding would be from the implementation of Operation Safeguard on February 20.

“It will be a matter for Government to communicate to the courts when prison conditions have returned to a more normal state,” he added.

“This factor will principally apply to shorter sentences because a significant proportion of such sentences is likely to be served during the time when the prison population is very high. It will only apply to sentences passed during this time.”

He cited a similar judgement during the Covid pandemic when judges ruled that, during such a crisis, it was an established principle that courts should “take into account the likely impact of a custodial sentence on an offender and, where appropriate, on others as well”.

“Judges and magistrates could, and should, keep in mind that the impact of a custodial sentence was likely to be heavier during the current emergency than would otherwise be the case,” said the judges.

Thursday’s case, that led to the ruling, involved a prisoner who assaulted a warder by throwing boiling water from his mug onto his face after the officer failed to open his cell door.

It caused a burn the size of a hand on the face of the officer who said it felt like acid, as if his face was “on fire,” the court was told. It took him three weeks to recover including a week and a half off work.