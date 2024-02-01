Criminals under 21 must be eligible for parole. A murder victim's father has concerns

Nathaniel "Nate" Fujita was 18 years old when he killed his former girlfriend, Lauren Astley, at his Wayland home on July 3, 2011. Two years later, he was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But after a recent state Supreme Judicial Court decision, Fujita and about 200 others who were 20 or younger when they received life sentences without chance of parole may now someday be released.

Malcolm Astley, the father of Fujita's victim, said the ruling doesn't go far enough to ensure that those who are eligible for release have demonstrated remorse and are motivated to repair the harm they've done.

"Public safety needs to be specified as a matter to assess, so that murderers cannot endanger future girlfriends or partners or those who raised them or testified against them," said Astley. "There needs to be a related focus on making up for the harm, damage and pain caused. The convicted need to have a clear capacity and motivation, and a history demonstrating the ability to help repair the harm they caused, and prevent similar additional harm by others."

On Jan. 11, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled those younger than 21 cannot be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The SJC's ruling comes a little more than a decade after it had determined that those younger than 18 could not face such a sentence.

The most recent case, the Commonwealth vs. Sheldon Mattis, involves a man who was convicted in a 2011 Boston slaying when he was 18.

“The judge’s findings in this case … confirm that the brains of emerging adults are similar to those of juveniles,” Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd wrote in the ruling.

According to the ruling, for those under age 21 who were sentenced for first-degree murder prior to July 25, 2014, the sentence will now be life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. For those under 21 sentenced after that date, their revised sentence will be life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 to 30 years.

The cases will be decided at a re-sentencing hearing in superior court.

SJC decision is 'no ticket to automatic release'

According to Mara Voukydis, parole advocacy unit director for the Committee for Public Counsel Services (CPCS), there are about 100 people who are eligible immediately for parole hearings and about 200 in all whose sentences are affected by the ruling.

The CPCS will handle a majority of the cases, but Voukydis said it may be months, or longer, before anyone gets before the parole board.

"We are working on a long-term plan," she said. "The first thing we need to do is understand what the (the person who is) parole eligible needs. Then, the attorney and clients will prepare to put their best case forward to the parole board, showing why they're ready to be released and why they should be released now."

Another issue is how to handle those who received consecutive sentences for lesser crimes on top of murder convictions, Voukydis said.

Just because a convict may be eligible for parole, it does not mean the parole board will grant it. Convicts must be successful in explaining to the board why they should be released. That will include showing remorse, completing programs in prison and demonstrating they have a good home plan in place for when they are released.

"This decision is no ticket to automatic release," said Voukydis. "The parole board takes its responsibility very seriously."

Middlesex District attorney Marian Ryan said the recent Supreme Judicial Court ruling affects about 25 to 30 people in Middlesex County who were convicted of first-degree murder.

"We've been reaching out to families that have been affected," she said. "It's very hard to have things reopen. It's intimidating to face the prospect of a parole hearing."

SJC decision not 'surprising,' Middlesex DA says

She said the ruling was not a surprise due to the more advanced nature of recent studies regarding brain development.

"It was not a surprising result," said Ryan. "I think the SJC reflects what we've seen over the past few years in terms of science and brain development."

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said the recent Supreme Judicial Court ruling affects 12 cases in Norfolk County — four that are pending and eight past convictions.

In a statement, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said the ruling affects 12 Norfolk County cases — four that are pending and eight past convictions.

"The eight defendants previously sentenced to life without parole will now all be eligible for parole immediately, as all have served more than the time necessary for that eligibility," he said. "The office has been contacting the surviving family members of those murder victims. As a former (state) senator, I concurred with the position that was articulated in the Court’s dissenting justices — that codifying crimes and punishments is a core legislative function and that this issue was most appropriately handled legislatively rather than through the courts. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office now moves forward on all of these cases consistent with the ruling of the SJC."

As for Astley, he said the court decision doesn't answer the root problem. Age, he said, can be a factor, but he said it does not address what led to the crime being committed.

Astley said the issue can be made worse by putting people who committed violent crimes into prison, where they're surrounded by others who committed violent crimes.

He said the work of organizations seeking to develop dating violence preventative measures — such as the one he helped create after his daughter was killed, the Laura Dunne Astley Memorial Fund — is important.

"We need to concentrate, I think, as a number of researchers and theorists emphasize, on causes of violence and harm and the significant one of pathological shame or over-shame that can generate the gnawing feeling that the owner is unworthy," said Astley. "That feeling is so confounding and crippling for humans that it can lead to harm of the self or others, including in mass shootings. We need to look for over-shame and intervene early so that it cannot be reignited through breakups, one of the most confusing experiences humans face and associated with both breakups and mass shootings, including Lewiston. We need to work with inmates similarly to dismantle over-shame as possible so they can perhaps recover.

"We need tests to assess for empathy, compassion and responsibility," Astley continued. "Inmates should not be paroled unless we can have some degree of consistent assessment and certainty that they can, and do, take responsibility for their actions."

