Criminals are walking free because our prisons are full – why aren’t we raging?

Chalet-style prison cells have been installed in 18 prisons across England and Wales to deal with the overcrowding

Happy Valley was a brilliant crime drama. There was only one thing I didn’t like about it. Tommy Lee Royce, the main villain, was incarcerated in Gravesend Prison.

That always wound me up. This is because I happen to live in Gravesend (a town in north Kent). And there is no “Gravesend Prison”. Clearly, the show’s writer invented it because she thought: “Gravesend. Gosh, what a hideously grim-sounding name. The perfect place to send my fictional murderer.” Thanks for that. Very flattering.

Still, perhaps it’s time I stopped grumbling – and started campaigning for “Gravesend Prison” to actually be built. After all, this country urgently needs it. And lots of other new prisons, come to that. Because our existing prisons are now so full, we’re running out of space for new inmates.

Just this week, a driver who led police on a high-speed chase while on drugs was spared jail because of overcrowding. This follows a recent ruling by the Court of Appeal, which said judges and magistrates should take into account the vast size of the current prison population when sentencing.

But we don’t want dangerous criminals walking free. So either we try squeezing 60 of them into each cell, slotting them neatly together like a game of human Tetris. Or we build lots of lovely big new prisons. That may be expensive. But not building them would be even more expensive. Because if we don’t lock criminals up, they’ll keep stealing our stuff.

I know how difficult it is to get anything built in Britain these days, without some fusspot objecting. MPs of all parties are constantly boasting to us of their glorious success in preventing much-needed new homes being built in their constituencies. And it’s not just houses and flats that our politicians love to block. Jeremy Clarkson isn’t even allowed to open a little restaurant on his 1,000-acre farm.

Still, I’d like to think that even the staunchest Nimby would be willing to make an exception for new prisons – if we were told the alternative was that each of us will be made to house a convicted serial killer in our spare bedroom.

Thankfully, there is at least some hope for the future. In November last year, construction started on a new prison in East Yorkshire that will hold almost 1,500 prisoners – although it isn’t due to open until 2025. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice is consulting on plans to build two new “mega jails” on the site of a former RAF airbase in Essex.

Let’s hope they get a move on. Otherwise, we’ll have to stop criticising the police for catching so few burglars. Because even if, by some miracle, they did manage to catch some, where on earth would they put them?