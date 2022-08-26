Criminology professors share insights on multiple public shootings in one week

Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County. We know two victims went to the hospital. There have been multiple shootings at a place where people work or live, so Channel 2 is digging deeper into that issue.

“I only heard two or three pops,” said Dicie Beckham.

Dicie Beckham is recalling the scary moments at her job on Thursday. Three people were shot at the Project Verte Warehouse on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Police have not arrested anyone, but they did detain someone, “They were running, scrambling trying to get to safety. You got people, crying and screaming, trying to make sure their loved ones, working in here with us, were OK. It was just complete chaos,” said Dicie Beckham.

Georgia State Professor of Criminology Dr. Volkan Topalli said it’s even more unlikely to have violent shootings near businesses, “Workplace shootings are actually highly rare events. It’s unfortunate, but it’s probably more of happenstance that we happen to have two in one week,” said Dr. Volkan Topalli.

Monday, police responded to a shooting at the 1280 West Condon Building in Midtown. Police said 34-year old Raissa Kengne shot and killed her former boss Wesley Freeman and the Condo Property Manager Michael Shinners. She also shot Chief Building Engineer Michael Horne. He’s recovering at a local hospital.

Professor Dean Dabney with the Criminology and Criminal Justice Department at Georgia State talked about possible reasons why this would happen, “Gun violence is trending upwards in society in general and also the volatility of social interactions is trending [upwards],” said Georgia State Professor Dean Dabney.

“I don’t anticipate a wave of workplace shootings, or anything like that, but there’s a lot more interpersonal violence, now than there have been in the last two to three years,” said Georgia State Professor Dr. Volkan Topalli.

Professor Topalli said now is the time for human resources departments to take a deep dive at employees who may show red flag signs. That’s one way to take a proactive measure.

