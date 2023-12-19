Crimora man, 69, headed to prison after being caught with hundreds of images of child porn

STAUNTON — A Crimora man caught with hundreds of images of child pornography earlier this year was sentenced to prison Tuesday following a hearing in Augusta County Circuit Court.

Alfred C. Katz Jr., 69, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with 10 years suspended, giving him five years to serve. He will also be placed on five years of supervised probation once he is released from prison, according to Augusta County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Alexandra Meador.

The prosecutor said the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a tip from Microsoft after the company noticed files containing child porn were being downloaded through an IP address in Augusta County. An investigation led to Katz, who had been living in Crimora for just three months prior to his arrest.

Meador also noted the suspect was residing next to an in-home daycare. "So we moved pretty quickly" once they had evidence of wrongdoing, she said.

Authorities arrested Katz on Sept. 29, just days after he was indicted by the Augusta County grand jury.

Meador said two devices seized from Katz had 100 to 200 photos of child porn, some of them duplicates. The downloaded files contained photos of prepubescent girls engaged in sexual acts and poses, she said.

In Augusta County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Katz, who had no prior criminal record, pleaded guilty to 16 felony charges of possessing child pornography.

He remains at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona while awaiting transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

