Crimson Holdings: Scrubber installation, public hearing among facility timeline of events

ADRIAN — A packed-bed scrubber, designed for the purpose of cleaning out any contaminants from a gas that is then dispersed into the air, was installed at an east side Adrian facility days before Christmas in December.

The scrubber that was installed at Crimson Holdings LLC, 1336 E. Maumee St., was part of the egg processing facility’s air permit it submitted to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) as the facility continues to do what it can to mitigate nuisance odors coming from the plant.

As part of the air permit, EGLE opened a public comment window for Adrian residents and those who have been impacted by the odors coming from Crimson Holdings. The spring of 2022 is when odor complaints were first being fielded by EGLE, Scott Miller, supervisor of EGLE’s Jackson district office previously said.

Crimson Holdings LLC, which is operated by OvaInnovations of Madison, Wisconsin, bought the former Dairy Farmers of America plant in 2021 along East Maumee Street on the east side of Adrian near the Lenawee County Fair & Event Grounds, and converted it from making powdered milk to making powdered eggs used in pet food. It is pictured here, Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, with its newly installed 100-feet exhaust stack atop the factory's roofing structure.

EGLE’s Air Quality Division district office in Jackson covers five counties in south-central Michigan, including Lenawee County, and is responsible for evaluating the compliance of an industrial facility with its permit conditions pursuant to state and federal regulations.

The public comment period began Nov. 6 and closed at midnight Monday, Jan. 8. Public comment, representatives with EGLE said, will assist the state agency in making decisions on how to move forward with Crimson Holdings.

Another date for impacted residents to keep on their calendar is Feb. 12, which is when the city of Adrian will hold a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. to discuss what to do with $100,000 in funding awarded from Crimson Holdings through a Lenawee County District Court order signed by District Judge Laura J. Schaedler.

The grant fund will be administered by the city of Adrian to benefit the east side Adrian residents who have been negatively impacted by the nuisance odors. Funds will be provided to the city in two $50,000 installments, one of which the city is now in possession of. The second installment will be given to the city exactly one year from the date when it received the first $50,000 disbursement.

The Feb. 12 public meeting will be held at the Lenawee County Fair & Event Grounds, 602 N. Dean St., in the Merchants Building. The location was selected by the city because of its proximity to Crimson Holdings and for ease of access for east side residents.

With the announcement of the Feb. 12 public meeting coming from the city of Adrian, The Daily Telegram today is taking readers on a review of the important dates in Crimson Holdings' timeline. Complaints about odors from Crimson Holdings may still be made to the city of Adrian and directed to Community Revitalization Coordinator Leslie Love, llove@adrianmi.gov, or complaints can be directed to EGLE’s air quality complaint form, tinyurl.com/EGLE-Air-Quality.

2021

December: Crimson Holdings, which is operated by OvaInnovations of Madison, Wisconsin, purchased the former Dairy Farmers of America plant on East Maumee Street. It was announced the plant will switch from dairy and production of powdered milk to egg products, primarily focusing on making high-protein dried egg powder for use in premium pet foods.

2022

March 23: EGLE staff conducted an inspection of the Crimson Holdings facility after the company began operating the egg processing facility using equipment that had been previously used for milk processing. On March 11, the air quality division received a complaint about odors coming from Crimson Holdings. The complaint described the odors as “organic death.”

April 7: EGLE staff issued a violation notice to Crimson Holdings for operating with unpermitted equipment at its facility.

April 28: Crimson Holdings and plant manager Dan Hofbauer issued its first of many responses to violation notices saying the company was “unaware” that an exhaust stack/vent was not in conformance with its permit. Construction and installation of a new exhaust stack would need to be completed, however, “the stack changes may not be completed until Sept. 1,” Hofbauer said. “The stack modification should also help in mitigating odors from the stack.”

May 26: Three odor violations (May 23, 24 and 25) and a violation for changing a process without submitting a request to modify the existing permit were cited by EGLE. Crimson Holdings responded to the latest citation on June 3 with an action plan to address the odors.

Complaints of foul odors coming from the Crimson Holdings LLC egg-processing plant in Adrian, seen May 27, 2022, have led Michigan environmental regulators to issue odor and equipment violation notices.

June 10: EGLE sends a follow-up letter to Crimson Holdings regarding its previous violation notices. The letter requested further information from the company regarding its plan for returning to compliance. The company’s response came back June 17, in which it was stated Crimson Holdings was “committed” to using an odor neutralizer to minimize odors. Two odor neutralizers had been purchased and were in usage trials. Additional quality training was completed during the week of June, with staff checking on incoming loads for odors and other issues “affecting the quality of our product,” Hofbauer said.

July 22: EGLE begins taking escalated enforcement action against Crimson Holdings, stating the action will address several violation notices issued to the powdered egg facility since April 2022, including ongoing odor violations and not properly operating equipment or having a proper air permit. The action, EGLE said, is to pursue a legally enforceable compliance plan, monetary penalties and penalties for future violations. The most recent violation notice for nuisance odors was logged July 21.

In a response, Crimson Holdings said restoring the exhaust stack “unobstructed and vertically upwards” will improve exhaust dispersion south of the plant by approximately 80% as indicated by modeling.

September: Crimson Holdings submitted an air permit application to modify existing processes by implementing a spray dryer used in the manufacturing of powdered eggs, and to incorporate a nuisance odor management plan (NOMP) as required by both the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and EGLE. The application was voided by EGLE on April 25, 2023, based on a request from Crimson Holdings to withdraw the application.

November: Additional odor complaints are received from Adrian residents. EGLE staff themselves observed strong odors coming from the facility on Oct. 28. “These odors were impacting a residential and business area up to a half-mile from the facility,” EGLE said. A violation notice for odor was issued Nov. 1. “While the company has taken some steps to reduce odors, several additional reduction actions recommended by EGLE have not yet been taken.”

Crimson Holdings sent a reply letter Nov. 21, detailing activities at the plant to reduce odors and to assure neighbors that the facility is environmentally safe. Planned mitigation activities in the reply letter included the proposal of heightening the exhaust stack to 76 or 100 feet by the end of the year.

December: Lenawee County District Court restricts Crimson Holdings’ operating hours to between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. until a new, taller exhaust stack can be installed and operated.

2023

March: Installation of the taller 100-foot stack begins, and the company starts its operations as part of the compliance plan. Changes to the facility’s processes continue to reduce odor events. One violation notice was issued on March 28.

Crimson Holdings LLC installed a 100-foot exhaust stack March 16, 2023, at the egg-processing plant on Adrian's east side. The plant with the new exhaust stack is pictured March 17. The stack was one of several attempts to mitigate the odor of "rotten eggs" given off at the plant since it started operations.

April: Additional odor complaints prompted continuing odor investigations of Crimson Holdings. A citation letter was issued April 7, stating past violations remain unsolved and ongoing. “Additionally, the actions Crimson Holdings has taken to date to control facility odors are not sufficient,” EGLE’s violation notice said.

After a two-week trial period of full-time operations, Lenawee County District Court again ruled the company must restrict its operating hours between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

May: Crimson Holdings submitted an air permit application to install a new packed-bed scrubber that will aim to control odors from the existing spray dryer. Another part of the permit application was to incorporate the nuisance odor management plan.

This image from an online presentation held Dec. 6, 2023, regarding nuisance odor violations from the Crimson Holdings LLC. egg processing facility in east Adrian, explains what a packed-bed scrubber system is and how it removes contaminants and foul odors from a gas that is then emitted into the air. As part of Crimson Holdings' odor mitigation efforts, the company is in the process of installing this scrubber device by Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

June: EGLE receives the air permit application from Crimson Holdings. During the month, it continued to conduct odor investigations and worked on corrective actions with the company. An additional odor violation notice was issued on June 23 in which odors were detected in a residential area near the company and up to 1-mile downwind. The odors, EGLE said, were impacting residents and nearby commercial businesses.

At least 20 protestors marched from Adrian’s Monument Park on a June Thursday evening to the Crimson Holdings facility in protest of the continuing odors. “If you live in a three to five block radius (of the factory) there is no good smell,” said Paul Torres, an Adrian resident who lives three blocks from Crimson Holdings on East Church Street and was one of the June protesters.

July: In lieu of continued litigation in court, the city of Adrian and Crimson Holdings agreed to a stipulated order that will govern the operations of the plant moving forward. This order includes the installation of the packed-bed scrubber, another restriction to its operating hours from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., entering an administrative consent order with EGLE and establishing the $100,000 grant fund for Adrian citizens who have been negatively impacted by the nuisance odors.

August: A summary of the permit application submitted by Crimson Holdings was developed in both English and Spanish. The application was still under review.

At least 20 Adrian residents protested the egg smell coming from the Crimson Holdings LLC egg processing factory in Adrian, 1336 E. Maumee St., Thursday evening, June 8, 2023. The protesters walked from Monument Park to the facility and were led on the march by Jason Douglass and his daughters, Willow, 10, right, and Whitney, who is almost 9. The Douglass family lives at the corner of East Church and South Locust streets.

November: The Air Quality Division starts accepting comments from the public on two actions related to Crimson Holdings, a proposed permit to install and proposed enforcement action. Comments on those actions were taken through Jan. 8. All comments will be reviewed by EGLE before a final decision is made on the proposals.

December: An informational session and public hearing were held Dec. 6 by representatives with EGLE’s Air Quality Division regarding the permit to install and the proposed enforcement action against Crimson Holdings. The virtual event was streamed in cooperation with the Adrian District Library.

